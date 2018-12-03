Pettway has "great visit" to Mizzou
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri hosted a handful of top targets over the weekend and one of those in attendance was Westover (Ga.) inside linebacker Jamie Pettway, who's held an offer from the Tigers since April."Great v...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news