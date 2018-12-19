Louisville led at one time. That was before the firing of Bobby Petrino. Right after that, Missouri took the lead and never gave it up despite Georgia Tech having him on campus last.

Jamie Pettway took his official visit to Missouri late in November, then a few days later, he committed to the Tigers. He had to hold it in for weeks.

"The Wednesday after I took the visit to Missouri, I committed to coach Barry Odom and coach Brick Haley," said Pettway. "It was a silent commit, but I knew where I wanted to go, so I told them.

"I get to tell everyone now and it is exciting. I knew on my official visit that I wanted to go to Missouri."

Spending time around the players in Columbia played a big role in his decision. Pettway liked the fit.

"I fell in love with the players and the staff. Coach Odom signed an extension, I like the path the program is on and I was at home with everyone there."

This signing has left the linebacker out of Albany (Ga.) Westover speechless. He never thought he would end up playing in the SEC.

"It is a blessing and an honor to be signing with Missouri," said Pettway. "I am not done yet though. I just want to keep grinding. I can't believe I am here, but I am just going to keep working, getting better and helping Missouri better."