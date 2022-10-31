Another season of college football means another season of Rivals teaming up with PFF College to do a deep dive on player analytics. After every Missouri football game, we will use PFF College's numbers to break down the Tigers' performance as a unit and as individuals. Here is a breakdown of how the team performed in week two as well as how they did individually. For those unfamiliar with how PFF calculates its grades, an explanation can be found here. Overall grades Pro Football Focus grades offenses based on five categories: passing, rushing, receiving, pass blocking and run blocking. It grades defenses based on four: run defense, tackling, pass rush and coverage. Here's how Missouri fared in each category Saturday.

Offense at S. Carolina Category Game Grade Season Grade Total Offense 65.6 68.4 Passing 81.9 65.0 Rushing 64.5 81.1 Receiving 60.6 65.0 Pass Blocking 66.4 63.0 Run Blocking 57.0 56.2

Takeaways: The 367 yards of total offense Missouri put up is the second-most (370 at Florida) total yards Mizzou has had versus a conference opponent this season. The total offensive grade is a bit misleading. This grade is actually a little lower than the Tigers' grade last week (67.5) versus Vandy when it was shut out in the second half to a bottom-three FBS defense. This was the highest passing grade of the season and marked the second time this season that the passing grade was above 80 (versus Abilene Christian in week three). The rushing grade is far below the season average, but that's because sometimes the analytics don't always have the context or use the best context. Running back Cody Schrader was chipping away with positive yardage and kept the chains moving forward for the Tigers. Typically, Nathaniel Peat would be good for a run or two a game where he would make a big chunk run to boost the stats. Schrader's longest run of the night was nine yards, but his impact can't be understated. He helped get the Tigers into a lot of third and manageable situations which the Tigers excelled in.

The receiving grade is about right. Dominic Lovett was the only receiver making plays consistently and was the only receiver with three or more catches and 30 or more receiving yards. Barrett Banister and Luther Burden III joined Lovett as the only receivers to catch a pass. With the exception of the Florida game, the Tigers' pass-blocking grade has always been between 63.9 and 69.5. The Tigers only allowed one sack and only three pressures. Run blocking appeared to be slightly better than the grade suggests. Part of that could be because Schrader was just running the ball up the middle and kept his legs churning which made sure the offensive line didn't have to block longer than it actually could. It did mark Missouri's fifth straight game with a run-blocking grade below 60.

Defense vs. S. Carolina Category Game Grade Season Grade Overall (offense & defense) 82.0 83.1 Total Defense 86.6 90.6 Run Defense 81.5 78.6 Tackling 65.8 63.3 Pass Rush 70.9 81.1 Coverage 89.9 90.6

Takeaways: A true testament to how good this defense is it gave up 10 points to a top 25 team and its total defensive grade, while still very good, is still below its season average. Missouri has the 21st-best total defensive grade in the FBS for the season. For comparison, last season's defense had a total defensive grade of 68.8 which ranked 91st. The run defense used to be a crutch for this defense a season ago and is now one of its strength which is also telling considering the most consistent position group is probably the secondary. Mizzou only allowed 32 rushing yards on 23 carries against South Carolina. The pass rush was a little bit better than the grade indicates. Last week, Mizzou had 23 pressures and got one sack. This week, it had 24 pressures and had four sacks. Pressuring Spencer Rattler was a part of the game plan and it worked out well for the Tigers. The series when the defense allowed the Gamecocks to score its lone touchdown was the drive when Mizzou had a defensive holding call on cornerback Dreyden Norwood and then a pass interference on cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine. So, scoring almost a grade of 90 while having some key penalties is still outstanding. Spencer Rattler completed 20 of 31 passes for 171 yards and an interception. The only blimp on these grades for the Tigers is their tackling grade which graded out better than its season average, but indicates it was far from a great day in that department. The Tigers missed seven tackles.

Top Performers

Offense Top Performers against S. Carolina Player (snaps) Position Grade Season Grade Dominic Lovett (24) WR 91.1 86.7 Brady Cook (70) QB 84.6 71.5 Armand Membou (23) OT 71.3 67.9 Barrett Banister (30) WR 68.8 65.0 Cody Schrader (61) RB 63.5 75.9 Javon Foster (70) OT 62.1 76.1

Note: Players qualify for top performers if they record 15 or more snaps. Other notables: Lovett caught all 10 targets for a career-high 10 receptions and a career-high 148 receiving yards. This was his third 100-yard receiving game of the season. This was easily Cook's best game of the season and Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said that the team doesn't win the game without Cook's play (more on Cook down below). Armand Membou got some looks as a sixth offensive lineman which has been his role since week four. Membou had the team's best run-blocking grade at 72.2. Left tackle Javon Foster had the best total offensive grade among the Tigers' starting offensive linemen at 62.1. EJ Ndoma-Ogar got the start at right guard in place of Mitchell Walters and had an overall grade of 52.9. Part of that is because there weren't any big runs up the middle and because Ndoma-Ogar had a false start. He did have a pass-blocking grade of 76.1 which was the third-best of any offensive lineman. Right tackle Connor Wood had the best pass-blocking grade at 81.0 which is his second straight game with a pass-block grade above 80.

Cook's week nine performance was the best he has played all season even though statistically it wasn’t his best. That would be when he completed 22 of 30 passes for three touchdowns and 292 yards versus Abilene Christian in week three. In week nine, he outplayed his season passing pressure grades after completing 17 of 26 passes for 224 yards. He also rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Cook was poised in the pocket and seemed to never be rattled. He didn't force passes and probably had his best pocket of the season behind his offensive line in week nine. He was 13 of 17 on passes 10 yards or less and a lot of that was due to the screen passes and jet sweeps. Completing short passes at a high efficiency is typical for Cook and this offense. What's not typical is Cook efficiently throwing the ball 10 yards or further. Cook was actually 5 of 7 on passes 10 yards or more (this graph is missing a deep middle pass to Lovett for a gain of 21). Cook was at his best when he was not blitzed, earning a grade of 83.0 after going 15 of 22 for 218 yards when he wasn't being blitzed. He was also decent when he was kept clean with a grade of 75.5 after going 15 of 23 for 164 yards. He was at his worst when he was blitzed, eating a grade of 59.6 after completing 2 of 4 passes for six yards.

Brady Cook's passing pressure Passing Pressure Total Offense at SCAR Total Offense (season) Kept Clean 75.5 73.1 Under Pressure 80.8 49.3 Not Blitzed 83.0 66.4 When Blitzed 59.6 65.0

Defense Top Performers against S. Carolina Player (snaps) Position Grade Season Grade Dreyden Norwood (17) CB 90.5 65.9 Ennis Rakestraw (54) CB 88.0 77.8 Martez Manuel (37) S 81.1 72.4 Realus George Jr. (24) DT 79.1 77.7 Ty'Ron Hopper (57) LB 78.0 79.3 Joseph Charleston (52) S 77.5 75.5