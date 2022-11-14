Another season of college football means another season of Rivals teaming up with PFF College to do a deep dive on player analytics. After every Missouri football game, we will use PFF College's numbers to break down the Tigers' performance as a unit and as individuals. Here is a breakdown of how the team performed in week two as well as how they did individually. For those unfamiliar with how PFF calculates its grades, an explanation can be found here. Overall grades Pro Football Focus grades offenses based on five categories: passing, rushing, receiving, pass blocking and run blocking. It grades defenses based on four: run defense, tackling, pass rush and coverage. Here's how Missouri fared in each category Saturday.

Offense at Tennessee Category Game Grade Season Grade Total Offense 63.7 67.9 Passing 71.1 66.7 Rushing 69.3 80.6 Receiving 63.6 65.1 Pass Blocking 50.3 59.9 Run Blocking 55.8 56.0

Takeaways: The passing grade marks the fourth time this season that Missouri has had a passing grade above 70. Mizzou has had just as many games with passing grades that were 60 and below. However, this was the second passing grade above 70 in the last three games. The rushing grade is curved since quarterback Brady Cook had over 100 yards rushing by himself. The running backs were pretty much nonexistent. However, it's the seventh time in eight games that the Tigers had a rushing grade above 65. It could be argued that the receiving grade could've been higher. This was the most complete the receiving core has been all season. Luther Burden III didn't have a significant impact in the pass game, but he did in the run game. Dominic Lovett, Tauskie Dove and Barrett Banister all had four receptions or more and north of 40 receiving yards with Dove and Lovett both getting into the endzone. After starting the season with five pass-blocking grades above 60, four of the Tigers' last five pass-block grades have been below 60. The run blocking is justified to a degree, but again, had Cook not had a career day on the ground that grade would be much lower. This is the seventh game that the run-blocking grade has been south of 60.

Defense at Tennessee Category Game Grade Season Grade Overall (offense & defense) 65.3 80.9 Total Defense 64.5 90.1 Run Defense 66.8 81.4 Tackling 76.2 71.1 Pass Rush 79.8 85.3 Coverage 54.5 84.6

Takeaways: The defense gave up 66 points, 724 total yards (9.7 yards per play) and 33 first downs in week 11. This was one of the worst defensive performances in school history. Not to mention the Tigers entered the week as the nation's No. 14 defense. PFF College said that this is the fourth-worst defensive game of the season behind outings against Kansas State, Georgia and Florida. That is simply not true. Sixteen players had a tackling grade north of 70. The Tigers did tackle well, but a lot of their tackles were from behind or after the Vols had already got a first down during the play. The Tigers gave up a season-high 264 rushing yards (7.1 yards per rush) and five touchdowns, so much like their other grades, the Tigers should have a significantly lower run defense grade. Four Vols rushed the ball for over 50 yards on 11 carries or less. Missouri was able to get 14 pressures and two sacks. It didn't have much of an effect on the outcome though. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker's stats indicate that the pressure wasn't as much of a factor as PFF College's pass rush grade indicates. Hooker completed 25 of 35 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns. He also added eight carries for 50 yards and a touchdown. Hooker completed 21 of 30 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns when he was kept clean for a grade of 84.9. Hooker was at his worst when he was under pressure he completed 4 of 6 passes for 50 yards for a grade of 69.4. Hooker was at his best when he was being blitzed having completed 7 of 9 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown for a grade of 86.4. PFF College gave the Tigers their third-lowest coverage grade of the season behind outings versus Georgia and Kansas State. The secondary got picked apart on Saturday and four different Vols had two receptions for 60 yards or more. Bru McCoy had nine receptions for 111 yards while Jalin Hyatt had seven receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown.

Mizzou Coverage grades vs. Tennessee Player (coverage snaps) Position Coverage Grade Coverage grade (season) Jaylon Carlies (46) S 64.4 68.0 Joseph Charleston (46) S 30.4 59.8 Martez Manuel (26) S 56.4 68.8 Daylan Carnell (20) S 67.3 69.4 Kris Abrams-Draine (43) CB 55.5 70.7 Ennis Rakestraw (35) CB 62.8 81.0 Dreyden Norwood (15) CB 66.6 68.5

Jaylon Carlies was targeted six times and allowed four receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown. He also allowed three first downs. Hyatt caught both of his passes for 34 yards when being covered by Carlies. He finished the game with a team-high 11 tackles, a pass deflection and 0.5 tackles for loss. Joseph Charleston had the worst day of anyone in the secondary and was targeted 10 times and allowed six receptions for 123 yards and four first downs. Hyatt had three receptions on six targets for 34 yards when Charleston was his primary defender, but two of those targets were dropped passes by Hyatt. Charleston finish the game with nine tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. Martez Manuel was targeted six times and allowed five receptions for 63 yards, three first downs and a touchdown. Tight ends Princeton Fant and Jacob Warren combined for three receptions on four targets for 53 yards with Fant getting a 19-yard touchdown when covered by Manuel, who finished the game with seven tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. Kris Abrams-Draine allowed four receptions on five targets for 90 yards, two first downs and a touchdown. Hyatt had two receptions on two targets for 78 yards and a touchdown when Abrams-Draine was defending him. Abrams-Draine recorded five tackles. Ennis Rakestraw allowed two receptions on four targets for 22 yards and a pair of first downs. McCoy caught both of his targets for 22 yards and a pair of firsts. He had three tackles and two pass deflections. Dreyden Norwood allowed just one reception on one target for one yard to Walker Merrill. Daylan Carnell wasn't targeted, but he did record a tackle. Overall, the Tigers' secondary allowed 373 of Tennessee's 460 passing yards, 14 first downs and three touchdowns.

Offensive Top Performers at Tennessee Player (snaps) Position Grade Season Grade Brady Cook (72) QB 73.5 73.0 Barrett Banister (46) WR 70.6 66.7 Tauskie Dove (46) WR 67.9 54.2 Dominic Lovett (40) WR 66.7 83.1 Luther Burden III (56) WR 63.9 64.9 Cody Schrader (47) RB 59.3 71.5

Note: Players qualify for top performers if they record 15 or more snaps. Other notables: Cook had his best game of the season, but there'll be more about his day down below. Banister had a career day with seven receptions for 73 yards which both were career highs. Banister's first five receptions were for 11 yards or more. Dove had four receptions for 72 yards and his first touchdown in two seasons. This was far and away Dove's best game of the season. Dove also hadn't caught a pass since week eight at Vanderbilt. His season-high for catches (three) came against Kansas State in week two. Burden didn't have a spectacular game, but he did have two receptions on three targets for 15 yards and three rushes for 14 yards and a touchdown. Lovett had four receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown, but he also had a false start and an offensive pass interference penalty. Cody Schrader didn't have a good game 一 none of the running backs did. He makes this list because the team had that bad of a day. Schrader had 10 carries for 25 yards. Elijah Young had three carries for 21 yards and a fumble. Nathaniel Peat had three carries for 12 yards. Cook had double the rushing yards (106) of the running backs on Saturday.



*PFF College has a few errors with its stats. Cook completed 19 of 32 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns. PFF has him completing 21 of 30 passes for 228 yards for three touchdowns. So, some of the stats may be off slightly, but hopefully, you get the idea of how we break down his day. Cook was the Tigers' best player on Saturday, something that hasn't really been said too often about him to this point in the season. He completed 19 of 32 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 16 rushes for a career-high 106 yards. He led three touchdown drives that went at least eight plays and 60 yards. Cook didn't have the most accurate day passing the ball deep, but he was still successful when he did complete passes that went further than 10 yards. He was 5 of 11 for 123 yards and both of his passing touchdowns were on those throws. He did miss a number of reads and throws and did have two would-be interceptions dropped by Tennessee defensive backs. Nonetheless, Cook's 71.1 passing grade was the highest offensive grade for the Tigers. Cook was at his best when he was not being blitzed. He completed 12 of 19 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown and a grade of 72.6. On the other hand, Cook was at his worst when he was under pressure and went 0 of 6 for a grade of 40.3. This wasn't a great game by any means, if anything this was an average quarterback game. But for how inconsistent Cook has looked this season it was a game well played.



Defensive Top Performers at Tennessee Player (snaps) Position Grade Season Grade Ty'Ron Hopper (66) LB 84.3 82.8 Isaiah McGuire (51) DE 82.6 83.1 Darius Robinson (34) DT 81.8 81.8 Jayden Jernigan (32) DT 69.4 58.2 DJ Coleman (44) DE 68.6 80.2 Josh Landry (19) DE 68.2 64.4