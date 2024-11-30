Phillip Roche no longer on team

It was confirmed by a team official Thursday that sophomore defensive back Phillip Roche is no longer with the Missouri Tigers.

Whether it was a player decision or a team decision is unknown to this point, but the expectation is Roche will hit the transfer portal when the window opens Dec. 9.

Roche played 120 total snaps this season, with 97 coming on special teams.

As a freshman, Roche played regularly from Week 8 through Week 13, but still spent 99 of his 176 total snaps on special teams.

He recorded two tackles this season in 10 games played.

He was credited with nine tackles, one for loss, and one sack and forced fumble as a freshman.

Roche will have two seasons and a redshirt year left for his eligibility.

Roche was arrested in Columbia in July and was issued three warrants for failure to appear in court.

He was reportedly charged with three misdemeanors for exceeding the speed limit by more than 20 miles per hour, including allegedly driving 107 mph along a stretch of I-70 where the speed limit is 60 mph. He was also cited for driving 115 mph in a 70 mph zone.