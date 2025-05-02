Photo Gallery: Mizzou softball beats Georgia

After two seasons playing for the Missouri Tigers, guard Grace Slaughter had a decision in front of her.
Here is the full video of the post game press conference after Friday's Missouri baseball loss to Georgia.
Join the conversation and get regular updates on the Tigers' matchup with the Bulldogs.
Missouri coach Kellie Harper has added her second transfer of the week, bringing her initial Tiger roster to 11 players.
Dozens of former three-star prospects heard their names called during last week's NFL Draft.
After two seasons playing for the Missouri Tigers, guard Grace Slaughter had a decision in front of her.
Here is the full video of the post game press conference after Friday's Missouri baseball loss to Georgia.
Join the conversation and get regular updates on the Tigers' matchup with the Bulldogs.