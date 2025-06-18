Mizzou announces full men's basketball non-con schedule and SEC opponents

The Missouri Tigers have released a list of every opponent they will face in the 2025-26 season as they look to make the NCAA Tournament for a third time in Dennis Gates’ tenure.

The full non-conference schedule is in place and the opponents and locations for SEC play have been announced.

For the first time in program history, the Tigers will host 10 teams that made the NCAA Tournament last year and 19-of-31 total games will be against tournament teams.

The Tigers will open the season on the road at Howard on Monday, Nov. 3, in Washington D.C. to open the season, then will return home to host SEMO for the home opener on Nov. 7, which will begin a seven-game home stand. The Tigers will host Virginia Military Institute (VMI) on Nov. 9 and Minnesota on Nov. 12. The home stand continues with a game against Prairie View A&M on Nov. 17, South Dakota on Nov. 20, South Carolina State on Nov. 25 and Cleveland State on Nov. 28 to both give Gates a game against his former team for the first time and bring Rob Summers back to Mizzou Arena.

The Tigers will then go on the road to face Notre Dame in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 2 before playing a neutral-site game for the Border War (in Kansas City) on Dec. 7. The Tigers will return home to host Alabama State on Dec. 11 and Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 14 before going to another neutral-site game for Braggin’ Rights (in St. Louis) on Dec. 22.

After Illinois, the Tigers will focus on SEC play.

Dates are unknown for SEC games at this point, but opponents and locations have been announced.

The Tigers will play the trio of Arkansas, Mississippi State and Oklahoma twice this season, once at home and once away.

Missouri will also host Florida, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas and Vanderbilt.

The Tigers will also go on the road to face Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M.