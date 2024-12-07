Photo gallery: Women vs. Jax State and SMU

I got tired of USA Today Sports (the provider of most of the photos we use) not going to women's basketball games, and I've always enjoyed sports photography myself (oddly that's how I got started wanting to do any form of sports media when I was about 11 taking photos at Seattle Mariner spring training games on my own little awful camera).

So I started bringing my camera to women's basketball games in the Tigers' matchup with Jacksonville State and did it again against SMU.





Here are some of the photos I liked best from the games.