Coaches often like to say that hard-working players “sleep in the gym.” Usually, such a description is hyperbolic. But when Missouri assistant basketball coach Cornell Mann said guard Xavier Pinson started sleeping in the team’s locker room, he meant it literally. Last spring, after his freshman season at Missouri, Pinson spent nights in Mizzou Arena. Pinson had just completed an up-and-down campaign in which he started 12 games, largely as a result of injury, but also played 10 minutes or fewer eight times. In an effort to take his game to the next level, Pinson often found himself working out late at night, then joining several of his teammates in getting up shots early in the mornings before going to class. He decided it made the most sense to simply cut out the journey to and from his home just to sleep. “Sometimes I used to sleep in the locker room so I could prepare myself better, make sure I’m up and ready for practice the next day,” Pinson said. This wasn’t the first time Pinson has spent the night at a basketball facility. In high school, the Chicago native and some friends would occasionally play so late that they would sleep at the local gym before going to school the next day. But when he started spending nights in Mizzou Arena, the Tiger coaching staff took notice. Mann, who often works with the Tiger guards and recruited Pinson out of Chicago powerhouse Simeon high school, pointed to Pinson’s dedication as a sign of his maturation. Ask virtually anyone around the Missouri program, including Pinson himself, and they’ll say that maturity is the biggest difference between Pinson as a freshman and a sophomore. “As a guy that I live with, I’ve really seen him mature since coming in from high school,” said fellow sophomore Torrence Watson. “From last year to this year, I think (Pinson) has matured more than you guys even know,” added Dru Smith. “I think he’s grown so much, and I think he’s turned into a great player.”

Sophomore guard Xavier Pinson has seen his playing time, scoring and assists all increase from last season. (Jessi Dodge)

Pinson’s first season at Missouri yo-yoed between highs and lows. His speed and penchant for fancy, no-look passes excited fans, but he also struggled with turnovers. He finished the season by giving the ball away eight times in Missouri’s season-ending loss to Auburn in the SEC Tournament. Mann said the inconsistency extended off the court, as well. Pinson regularly showed up late to practices and team meetings. Sometimes, he came up with a flimsy excuse and didn’t show up at all. Due to the shorthanded roster, the staff was essentially forced to play Pinson in games, but Mann said it wasn’t a secret that head coach Cuonzo Martin, a known disciplinarian, didn’t appreciate Pinson’s habits. “I think it’s clear to anybody who knows anything about coach Martin that that type of stuff would not be tolerated,” Mann said. But after the season ended, Pinson showed the staff his seriousness by sleeping in the locker room. He couldn’t skip or arrive late to workouts if he was already at the facility. Now, Mann said, he’s often the first player to arrive. Martin also said he’s one of the most vocal players on the team every day during practice. “Between finishing his season and going home for the summer, he did an unbelievable job,” Mann said. “I think that was the time — and maybe he knew he was on the brink of something not good — but I think that was the time where I think the change happened for him.” Pinson’s offseason dedication is now paying off on the court. Even though he’s not starting this season, his playing time has increased by seven minutes per game from a year ago. Pinson’s scoring has increased from 6.6 to 9.2 points per contest, and he’s averaging 1.5 more assists as well. (And that's despite a three-point shooting slump. Pinson has hit just one of 12 shots from beyond the arc so far this year, but Mann said he's not concerned about Pinson's shot). His turnover rate has dropped from a whopping 30.6 percent to 21.4 percent. When Pinson is taking care of the ball, his athleticism and feel for the game add a unique dynamic to Missouri’s lineup. Brian Houston, who coached Pinson during his first three years of high school at St. Patrick and for the Mac Irvin Fire AAU team, said even since he was a skinny 14-year-old whose uniform dwarfed him, Pinson has had a knack for seeing plays develop before they happen. Throw in his current speed, athleticism and size (Pinson is still skinny but he’s slowly adding weight to his 6-foot-2 frame), and Houston described Pinson’s ceiling as “scary.” “He’s going to advance the ball, and he knows when someone tries to take the ball out of his hands, he knows that somebody is going to be open, and he knows where the next guy should be or he’s going to be,” Houston said. “And I just think that’s a natural feel for the game that everybody doesn’t have. You can’t teach that.”