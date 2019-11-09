Postgame video: Barry Odom, players discuss loss to Georgia
Ever go home after a long day and want to mix yourself a fancy cocktail, but don’t have the time or ingredients? Let Boulevard Beverage Company be your bartender! Introducing ready to drink Fling Craft Cocktails in a can. These flavorful spirit-based drinks are made with all natural ingredients and offer low calories and carbs. Try our blood orange vodka soda, cucumber lime gin and tonic, mai-tai and margarita. Click on the logo above for more information.
Fling Cocktails, the official game day sponsor of PowerMizzou.com Go Tigers!
Missouri head coach Barry Odom, quarterback Taylor Powell and cornerback DeMarkus Acy discuss the team's 27-0 loss at No. 6 Georgia.