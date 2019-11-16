Postgame video: Players react to Tigers' fourth loss in a row
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Ever go home after a long day and want to mix yourself a fancy cocktail, but don’t have the time or ingredients? Let Boulevard Beverage Company be your bartender! Introducing ready to drink Fling Craft Cocktails in a can. These flavorful spirit-based drinks are made with all natural ingredients and offer low calories and carbs. Try our blood orange vodka soda, cucumber lime gin and tonic, mai-tai and margarita. Click on the logo above for more information.
Fling Cocktails, the official game day sponsor of PowerMizzou.com Go Tigers!
Hear from Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and safety Khalil Oliver following the Tigers' 23-6 loss to Florida.