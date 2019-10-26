News More News
Postgame Video: Reacting to Mizzou's loss at Kentucky

Mitchell Forde • PowerMizzou
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Watch as Missouri head coach Barry Odom, linebacker Nick Bolton and quarterback Taylor Powell react to the Tigers' 29-7 loss at Kentucky.

