Missouri is officially in the market for a head football coach. Missouri fired Barry Odom after four seasons. Here is our updated list of candidates to replace him.

We published our initial hot board on Saturday morning. The second version came out on Monday morning. Now we are ready for Hot Board v3.0. As always, this is our best guess at the situation as of now and is likely to change. The board will be updated when necessary.

Jeff Monken

Currently: Head coach, Army Resume: Monken started as a GA, went into high school coaching, then got back into the college ranks under Paul Johnson at Navy and Georgia Tech. He took over at Georgia Southern in 2010 and went 38-16 while making three straight FCS national semifinals. He was hired at Army in 2014 and after going 6-18 in his first two seasons, the Black Knights went 29-10 in the next three, finishing 2018 in the national top 20. They slid back to 5-7 this season. Salary/Buyout: Salary unknown / Buyout = Unknown Pros: Monken wins. He's built programs at places that it should be much more difficult to build than Missouri. He's competed with the likes of Oklahoma and Michigan over the last two years despite having nowhere near the talent. Cons: He's been a triple option coach for years. Sure, he can do other things, but we haven't seen it. Can Monken recruit at an SEC level? Because the likelihood of being able to just outscheme everyone every week isn't high. As far as the splash factor, it wouldn't be high. Our Take: Monken is a good coach. While it has been said that he isn't married to the triple option and would be able to coach in other ways, that's what he has done his whole career. He has consistently been mentioned above the contenders, but has largely been met without a lot of enthusiasm by the fanbase.

Blake Anderson

Currently: Head coach, Arkansas State Resume: Anderson has been a hot mid-major name for quite some time. After 21 years as an assistant at every level, he took over at Arkansas State in 2014. He has gone 46-30 in six seasons as the Red Wolves head coach. Salary/Buyout: Salary $825,000 / Buyout = $1 million Pros: Anderson is an up and comer and one of the most well-liked coaches in college football. He has worked his way up from junior college to mid-majors to the Power Five as an assistant before taking over at ASU in 2014. He has gone 46-29 and is eligible for his sixth consecutive bowl game. Cons: Anderson has done a good job. But he has little experience at the Power Five level overall and none as a head coach. His wife passed away earlier this year and he and his family have strong connections to Jonesboro and have been embraced by the community. He may be a guy that is simply happy where he is. Our Take: Anderson is a contender. He has received interest and our information is that he's ready to leave ASU. Definitely a name to watch.

Willie Fritz

Currently: Head coach, Tulane Resume: Fritz started his career as an assistant at high schools and junior colleges in Kansas. He got his first head coaching job at Central Missouri, where he stayed for 13 seasons and won more than two thirds of his games. He is 176-95 in ten seasons at Sam Houston State, Georgia Southern and Tulane. Salary/Buyout: Salary $1.612 million / Buyout = unknown Pros: Fritz is an innovative coach who has won at places that are tough to win. He's got area ties with so much time in Warrensburg. He's experienced and he's been successful at every stop. Cons: Fritz is older than most coaches on the list and he's never been at a Power Five school in any capacity. Our Take: Fritz interviewed at Mizzou and Arkansas. He would like the job. That said, the optics of Missouri hiring a guy whose biggest success came at Central Missouri simply aren't good.

Skip Holtz

Currently: Head Coach, Louisiana Tech Resume: Holtz started at UCONN when it was an FCS program. He moved up to East Carolina, then South Florida, then Louisiana Tech. He had a winning record at three of his four stops, with a 16-21 mark at USF. He has been a head coach for 20 years and an FBS head coach for 15. He's got an overall mark of 143-107. Salary/Buyout: Salary $700,000 / Buyout = $300,000 Pros: Holtz has experience. He's run programs. He's built them. He's consistently won games. You can get him for less than most of the coaches on the board. Cons: There's not a lot of excitement with this hire. Yes, he's been a head coach for a long time, but not at the Power Five level. He's never won more than nine games or lost fewer than three at the FBS level. Our Take: The name has been there since the start. It would probably draw the least enthusiasm of anyone left on the board from fans.

Troy Calhoun

Currently: Head Coach, Air Force Resume: Calhoun went from Air Force to Ohio to Wake Forest to the NFL as an assistant. He was named the Falcons head coach in 2006. He has been there ever since, compiling a 97-69 record and making nine bowl games. He has had three ten win seasons, but has just one co-division championship in the Mountain West. Salary/Buyout: Salary unknown / Buyout = unknown Pros: Calhoun is experienced and knows how to build a program at a place where you can't recruit the best talent. He ha coached all over and has run his own program for more than a decade. Cons: Similar to Monken, is he married to the triple option or does he do it because he has to? Can he recruit at this level? Our Take: Calhoun has been mentioned at Missouri before. There's not much sizzle. Similar to Monken, he'd have to change his offensive background for it to work.

Jay Norvell

Currently: Head coach, Nevada Resume: After 30 years as an assistant at Iowa, Iowa State, Northern Iowa, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Nebraska, UCLA, Texas, Arizona State and the NFL, Norvell finally got his shot as a head coach at Nevada three years ago. He went 3-9 in year one, Norvell went 8-5 and 7-5 over the next two years in Reno. Salary/Buyout: Salary $500,000 / Buyout = $600,000 Pros: There's nothing Norvell will see that he hasn't seen. He's coached all over the country at every level. He brings a world of experience and has been well-regarded all along the way. He has a lot of connections in coaching and recruiting to build a staff. Cons: He has only been a head coach for three seasons and he has a sub-.500 record. If you're looking for a wow factor, this probably isn't it. Our Take: Not the Norvell you were expecting, huh? We've done some checking on Norvell in the last 24 hours and gotten nothing but positive reviews. Very well liked and respected, has left places on good terms, got high praise as an organizer and communicator. It probably won't blow people away, but we're actually intrigued here.

Jim McElwain