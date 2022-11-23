News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-23 14:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

PowerMizzou Live: Arkansas Preview

Gabe DeArmond & Jarod Hamilton
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Every Wednesday afternoon throughout the football season, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond and football beat writer Jarod Hamilton will go live to talk Tiger football. We'll give you the latest news on the team and take your questions every week during the year.

On this episode, we'll preview the Black Friday matchup with Arkansas with Mason Choate from HawgBeat.com.

At the conclusion of the show each week, we will publish an audio only version. Listen to the podcast below or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

Our weekly show is presented to you by James Carlton Insurance. James and his team of eight are all located right here in the Show-Me State. They can provide you coverage in both Missouri and Illinois. If you're looking for a new agent, or just want to make sure you're getting the best deal you can, contact James and his team today.

James Carlton is a big Mizzou fan and a supporter of the Tigers. To prove that, for every Mizzou fan who contacts the office and mentions hearing about their services on PowerMizzou.com, James will donate $20 to Advancing Missouri Athletes, Mizzou's NIL collective. Get in touch with him today. Help yourself and the Tigers.

Click here to get in touch with James Carlton and his team today
Click here to get in touch with James Carlton and his team today

Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription

Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair

Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

Follow our entire staff on Twitter

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}