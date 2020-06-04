Howard Richards grew up in the St. Louis area. He played football at Mizzou, then spent six years in the National Football League. He moved on to a career in the Central Intelligence Agency before coming back to work at Mizzou.

We spoke to him about the recent turmoil across America in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Listen to Richards' perspective on what has happened and what needs to happen going forward on the latest episode of the podcast.



