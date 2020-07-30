PowerMizzou - PowerMizzou Podcast: Episode 310

On Thursday afternoon, the SEC announced it would play a 10-game season with only conference games. On this episode of the podcast, Gabe and Mitchell talk about the possibilities and what it means for Mizzou.

Click on your player of choice to listen below.

More Coverage from Thursday's announcement

SEC pivots to ten games

Plan B might be better than Plan A

Sterk talks about the decision

More reaction around the country

Tiger fans talk it over