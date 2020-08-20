PowerMizzou - PowerMizzou Podcast: Episode 311

PowerMizzou Podcast: Episode 311
The podcast is back and we're talking football. Like actual real life, it's happening now football.
Gabe and Mitchell discuss fall camp and the questions heading into Eli Drinkwitz's first season. Later, we get into the latest developments around the country, the ridiculous top 25 and the even more ridiculous NCAA eligibility proposals.
Click on your player of choice to listen to this week's episode.
You can also subscribe to and review the podcast on ITunes and Stitcher and Spotify