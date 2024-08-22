PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDVFRTBKQjlTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYNUVFMEpCOVMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDVFRTBKQjlTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Predicting Missouri football's two-deep offense entering the 2024 season

Jarod Hamilton • PowerMizzou
Staff Writer
@jarodchamilton
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The offseason is just about over as Missouri finished up fall camp a few days ago and will begin its official game week preparation this weekend for its Aug. 29 season-opener versus Murray State.

The Tigers return eight starters on offense, not to mention, their entire offensive coaching staff. So, it won't be too hard figuring out who the players at the top of the depth chart are because of the continuity, but there are still some two deep openings to figure out.

Let's try and predict who will fill those openings.

Advertisement

Quarterback

Starter: Brady Cook

Backup: Drew Pyne

The typical starting quarterback position battle that the Tigers have been accustomed to over recent years was not present this year. Brady Cook solidified his place last as the starter this year by his play last year. The bigger question this offseason was who would back him up this year.

Sam Horn's Tommy John surgery earlier in the year paved the wave for someone like Drew Pyne to compete for the spot.

Except, there was no real competition for the QB2 spot. Pyne handily won the QB2 job after the first week of fall camp and seems to be well-liked by head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his teammates.

This is a two-fold move. He's a serviceable backup this year and will compete for the starting gig next year when Cook leaves.

Running back

Starter: Nate Noel

Backup: Marcus Carroll

This was one of the big position battles on the team throughout most of the calendar year with Marcus Carroll coming over from Georgia State after recording the 10th-most rushing yards in the FBS last year with 1,350. Nate Noel had 834 yards and five touchdowns for Appalachian State in 2023. His speed and ability to be a receiving threat out of the backfield was all the buzz heading out of spring ball.

He kept the momentum going through fall camp and by the time the team finished the second week of camp Drinkwitz had all but named him the starter.

This battle seemed to be more about how well Noel was doing more than what Carroll was not doing. By all accounts, he had a good camp, too. Noel just fits what they want to do a little better.

Carroll should still see plenty of game action, and if a 1,300-yard rusher is their RB2 then they've done something right.

Wide receiver

Starter: Luther Burden, Theo Wease, Mookie Cooper

Backup: Marquis "Speedy" Johnson, Mekhi Miller, Joshua Manning, Daniel Blood

This is the most stacked position on the team with the top seven players at the position returning from last year. Not only did the top seven return, the floor for the position has elevated with sophomores Joshua Manning and Daniel Blood having really good fall camp outings.

It's to the point where it'll be hard to keep them off the field. Mizzou has looked at both players for kick and punt return roles and they should still see an increased role on offense.

Luther Burden and Theo Wease are the unquestioned WR1 and WR2 of the team. Mookie Cooper still has a hold on the WR3 spot but with Speedy Johnson coming off a very productive freshman campaign, a healthy Mekhi Miller in the fold and the two aforementioned sophomores, he may be the starter to cede offensive snaps to the others.

He will probably still finish in the top three of offensive snaps played among the starters but his snap count may not look like last year’s.

Tight end

Starter: Brett Norfleet

Backup: Tyler Stephens

Despite missing most of fall camp due to a foot injury, Brett Norfleet returned for the final two fall camp practices and will start in Week 1. Norfleet retaining the starting role isn't a surprise. His ability to be a viable receiver in addition to his blocking responsibilities, is what separates him from his fellow tight ends.

Tyler Stephens, who was the starter in 2022 and to begin 2023, has the most experience and that's still something Drinkwitz and Co. still value.

Jordon Harris, who missed time during fall camp due to injury too, returned when Norfleet did and will be available in Week 1. Despite being TE3 his snap count probably won't look drastically different than Stephens'.

Offensive line

Starter: LT Marcus Bryant, LG Cayden Green, C Connor Tollison, RG Cam'Ron Johnson, RT Armand Membou

Swing tackle: Jayven Richardson

Missouri tried to tell everyone there was a position battle for the starting left tackle and left guard spots, but in reality, the starting lineup was completed when Marcus Bryant transferred from SMU right after spring ball.

Cayden Green played over 500 snaps at left guard for Oklahoma as a freshman last year. So, Mizzou knew that was his floor but allowed him to start at left tackle during spring ball. However, once Green communicated to the coaching staff he didn't have an issue playing at left guard, the team picked up Bryant and the lineup was virtually set then.

Connor Tollison, Cam'Ron Johnson and Armand Membou were the starters last year and finished the year strong so they are locks to retain their roles.

Even though the competition was more of a formality than a true competition, it's apparent the team has more offensive line depth than it has had in a while.

Jayven Richardson was splitting first-team snaps with Bryant for the first week of camp and the team likes the former JUCO product. He can also play elsewhere on the line which makes him a good swing tackle candidate as the first one off the bench.

There's also Tristan Wilson, who was taking center snaps for the first time during camp, and Logan Reichert, the team's biggest player and highest ranked offensive signee in the class of 2023, who could be options down the line.

Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription

Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair

Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

Follow our entire staff on Twitter

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pc3NvdXJpLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9wcmVkaWN0aW5nLW1pc3NvdXJpLWZvb3RiYWxsLXMtdHdvLWRl ZXAtb2ZmZW5zZS1lbnRlcmluZy10aGUtMjAyNC1zZWFzb24iLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChm dW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVu dCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05h bWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRp bmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5 cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8v cy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5p bnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2Ny aXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNo LmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm1pc3Nv dXJpLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGcHJlZGljdGluZy1taXNzb3VyaS1m b290YmFsbC1zLXR3by1kZWVwLW9mZmVuc2UtZW50ZXJpbmctdGhlLTIwMjQt c2Vhc29uJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMTkmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAv Pgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK