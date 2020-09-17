PowerMizzou - Predicting Missouri's 2020 season

The 2020 football season is just around the corner, albeit a little later than originally planned with a lot different look. We take a shot at picking every game on the schedule plus some individual superlatives for the Tigers.

Click here to shop online now

573tees.com is an online apparel shop for all things Mid-Missouri. Expressing yourself has never been easier with one of our pre-designed print-on-demand t-shirts, hats and hoodies or a customized one just for you for any occasion. As a powermizzou.com member save 20% on your next T-Shirt by clicking here: POWERMIZZOU DISCOUNT

Alabama at Missouri, Sept. 26

On one hand, this is the worst draw out of the gate for a new coach who didn't get a full offseason with his team. On the other hand, there's literally nothing to lose. If you're going to have to play the team most think is one of the two best in the country, when better to do it than week one when they have no film on you and nobody knows what the rosters will look like because of a pandemic? Underdogs have kept games close and pulled upsets early on. I don't expect Missouri to win this one, but I also don't think we see an A+ effort out of Alabama right out of the gates. PREDICTION: Alabama 27, Missouri 7 EDIT: The above was written before Eli Drinkwitz told us on Wednesday night at least 14 players would miss the Alabama game (12 COVID-related, two opt outs). PREDICTION: Alabama 41, Missouri 7

Missouri at Tennessee, October 3

The Vols finished last year with a ton of momentum; Missouri finished last year with none. Tennessee has had some bumps in the road COVID wise this offseason and, like any game, that could have an impact. But the Tigers are coming off an opener against Alabama that will take more of a toll than Tennessee's against South Carolina. PREDICTION: Tennessee 26, Missouri 16

Missouri at LSU, October 10

LSU wasn't just the best team in the country last year; it might have been the best in college football history. Nobody lost more in the offseason. But the schedule maker was kind to Ed Orgeron. LSU gets Mississippi State and Vandy before Mizzou goes to Baton Rouge. It will be better than Missouri's last trip to the Bayou...but not by a lot. PREDICTION: LSU 38, Missouri 13

Vanderbilt at Missouri, October 17

This is a must win for Missouri. You don't win this one and the wheels are likely to come off. The Tigers get it done because Vandy simply isn't very good. PREDICTION: Missouri 34, Vanderbilt 20

Missouri at Florida, October 24

This actually falls in a good place on the schedule for Mizzou. The Tigers are coming off a win while Florida faces Texas A&M and LSU in the two weeks before this one with Georgia up next. The Gators come out flat in a game they take for granted and Missouri leads at halftime. Ultimately, the talent gap is too big. PREDICTION: Florida 27, Missouri 24

Kentucky at Missouri, October 31

If there's one team you can point to as the reason for Missouri's demise the last few years, it's the Wildcats. Kentucky is where the Tigers want to be. The Cats have a good, experienced team. They will be favored. But what fun is just picking the favorite in every game? PREDICTION: Missouri 22, Kentucky 20

Georgia at Missouri, November 14

Even coming off the Cocktail Party and going on the road it's tough to invent a scenario in which Missouri pulls this one off. The Bulldogs are just significantly better. PREDICTION: Georgia 38, Missouri 10

Missouri at South Carolina, November 21

This is the swing game that could make Missouri's season better than expected. It's always been a competitive series with some of the better games since the Tigers have joined the SEC. But some of them have been pretty painful. PREDICTION: South Carolina 27, Missouri 21

Arkansas at Missouri, November 28

The Razorback fans will point to this one as their best chance at a win. It probably is. And it's still not great. Eli Drinkwitz has a lot of work to do. Sam Pittman has more. PREDICTION: Missouri 33, Arkansas 21

Missouri at Mississippi State, December 5

Who knows what to expect out of the Bulldogs in year one of the Mike Leach era? They'll be competitive, they'll probably be fun, but they probably won't be all that good. Good enough to win this one though. PREDICTION: Mississippi State 30, Missouri 24