Projecting the Mizzou Depth Chart: Offense

Fall camp is less than a week old, but the season opener is just 26 days away. Before the start of week two, PowerMizzou.com is going to take a stab at the Tiger depth chart.

We'll do this in two parts: Offense today and defense on Sunday. This is our projection of what the depth chart will be come the season opener against Louisiana Tech on September 1 (whether that is ever revealed publicly is anyone's guess). This is a projection put together by a combination of common sense, guessing and information we have gathered.