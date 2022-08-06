Projecting the Mizzou Depth Chart: Offense
Fall camp is less than a week old, but the season opener is just 26 days away. Before the start of week two, PowerMizzou.com is going to take a stab at the Tiger depth chart.
We'll do this in two parts: Offense today and defense on Sunday. This is our projection of what the depth chart will be come the season opener against Louisiana Tech on September 1 (whether that is ever revealed publicly is anyone's guess). This is a projection put together by a combination of common sense, guessing and information we have gathered.
QUARTERBACK
Players available: Brady Cook (SO), Tyler Macon (RSFR), Jack Abraham (GR SR), Sam Horn (FR)
Analysis: It's been billed as a wide open competition and it is. Macon and Cook started fall camp a bit ahead simply because they've been here, they know the system and they've played in games. Cook was in front of Macon at the start of camp based on the fact he played every snap of Mizzou's bowl game and didn't get passed up in the spring. Abraham is on campus for just one year, brought in to compete for the starting job. Horn is viewed as the long-term future, but just arrived on campus in June.
