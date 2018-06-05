Prospects take notice of Missouri's renewed emphasis in St. Louis
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
ST. CHARLES — At Lindenwood University on Saturday, a hashtag engineered for Twitter seemed to be trending in real life. About a dozen Missouri football coaches wandered the field at a recruiting c...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news