Cuonzo Martin wasted no time rebuilding the pipeline to St. Louis when he arrived at Missouri, adding four players from the area in his first year on the job. In addition to being in the mix for a handful of 2019 St. Louis-area recruits, Martin and Co. have also made their presence known among the 2020 class, offering CBC guard Caleb Love, Vashon wing Cam'Ron Fletcher and Chaminade Prep wing Luke Kasubke.

While Fletcher and Love have garnered national praise — both are ranked among the top 85 prospects in the country in the most recent Rivals150 — Kasubke has no shortage of interest either. The 6-foot-4 sharpshooter, who averaged 13 points per game for state runner-up Chaminade as a sophomore, recently attended the Nike Elite 100 camp in St. Louis and plays alongside Love and Fletcher on Brad Beal Elite's 16U squad that will look to bring an EYBL Peach Jam title back to the Gateway City next month. PowerMizzou caught up with Kasubke after his recent unofficial visit to Columbia.