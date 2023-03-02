Interior defensive line coach Al Davis as well as defensive tackles Kristian Williams and Darius Robinson addressed the media on Wednesday and discussed potential position changes, number changes and the development of players in the position group from top to bottom.

Coach Davis

- How does it feel to be back for spring football? "It's exciting we've got good players coming back. So, that's always a plus, right? You don't have to coach a whole bunch of new guys, but I'm really excited to be back and get into it." - How do you feel about Darius Robinson moving to defensive end? "Well, he's playing both. Right now he's just working somewhere else, but he will play both. It shows the kid's versatility. We got some young guys we need to develop and it provides a little bit of space inside to help Marquis Gracial, Ky Montgomery and Jalen Marshall get into the rotation and get caught up to speed up there. "Also, it'll provide some depth outside to help bring some of the newer guys along. So, it will be big-time for us in a lot of different ways." - How big of a spring is it for Gracial? "It's huge. I do think there's been a lot of growth in the kid since he's touched down on campus. He had a great fall camp last year. I think he did a great job all season over on the scout team taking the drills seriously when he could work the scouts against the first and second-teamers. But after one day (of spring practice) you can tell he's so much better than he was when he showed up to campus."

- The defensive tackles seem to be a close-knit group, but how do you manage personalities? They're still competitors at the end of the day they want to be on the field. "We created that ourselves and we call that "Trench Mob." We call our group that because it's a brotherhood and they've got to buy into it and if they don't buy into it don't really work. It was one of those deals where as the coach if you can get those guys to run through a brick wall for you and get them to understand brotherhood and that we're going to do it by committee then they'll go push forward in one direction. So for us, we're trying to take two players and make one. "They understand that we play in a rotation. We're going to try and wear offensive lines down. It's not going to be two dudes who start and play 70 snaps in a football game for us ever. All of those guys are going to play between 30-40 snaps a game and they play extremely well together. They tag their brothers in and out of the game and they take all of that stuff extremely seriously. So, it's a big thing for us. We laid a foundation and the older guys ran with it and the younger guys are buying into it." - Defensive tackle is one of the deepest positions on the team with five players returning. How do you get guys like Jalen Marshall and Marquis Gracial in the rotation?

"Part of it is the older guys are helping tutor the younger guys. Also, we're going to play the best guys. Through the scrimmages, we will be able to see some flashes and through fall camp we will be able to see some growth. Like I said, we play in a rotation. So, if you're a third-string guy in our defensive tackle room you're going to be a guy that gets in the game. A lot of times, if you're an offensive lineman and you're the third string you'll never see the field, but because we play in a rotation it allows us to be deeper and get more bodies out on the field." - What are you looking for out of Kristian Williams? "Well, a lot of it will be a lot of off-the-field stuff like the leadership, the growth, being a little more vocal because I do think he's an extremely serious kid. So, the on-the-field stuff, the classroom stuff we're not having any issues there. It's continuing to see him grow as a person and a leader moving forward."

Kristian Williams

- Blake Baker talked about the importance of takeaways this year. On the defensive line you may not have this big emphasis on turnovers but how can you impact that part of the game? "Putting more pressure and disrupting the quarterback and making him change his reads and stuff like that will make it a lot easier for the back end as well. It's all 11 men on the field jobs to do their job. As far as the defensive line, we've got to disrupt the run game and make them one-dimensional. It will be a lot easier for the defense as a whole and everybody can play together as one, so we can take the ball away." - What did you learn about yourself in your first year here in Columbia? "I'm comfortable with being uncomfortable. Every day we get tested through these different trials and tribulations and stuff like that. So, just being able to push through and knowing that I can't control anything else but the way I act. Actually, controlling the controllable is something that I'm really starting to pick up on more." - How do you balance helping someone else out but also trying to make sure you get to be the starter or get your snaps or whatever it may be? “Whenever we try to do extra work we always bring somebody with us regardless. If we not getting better as a group – you’re only as good as the group. So, we don’t necessarily look at everyone’s individual achievements. We try to play selfless because if we are selfish then the group as a whole will be demoralized.” - When coach Davis says to make two people into one position, how does that make it feel going into this position battle with them? "Just knowing that however it goes the person behind you has your back through thick and thin. It makes you a lot more comfortable with going all out and knowing there are people behind you that want you to succeed as well." - What's the reason behind the number change? "Growing up five has always been my favorite number just because my birthday is on Dec 5. When I had the chance to get the number I wasn't hesitating to get the number. I feel like, in my eyes, that's a pretty good number for me."

Darius Robinson