Missouri defensive end Zion Young speaks about why he decided to join Missouri out of the transfer portal, the adjustment from the Big 10 to the SEC, improvement from the spring to fall, working with defensive coordinator Corey Batoon and Brian Early and camp and more.

- What made you feel like Columbia was the right fit for you?

"The relationship with these coaches, Coach Drink(witz) and (defensive line) Al Davis in particular. They were just consistent during the process. They felt it was a family feeling. I love what they had going here, and the opportunity so I trotted on and took it."

- I know you visited here in high school and they were right in the mix for you. Can you go back to how close you might have been to coming here out of high school?

"There were a couple of reasons I didn't come here out of high school. Coach Drink is a good coach. It was just that I kind of wanted to be closer to home, but at the same time, I kind of -- it was hard."

- What do you think has changed about Mizzou since that time?

"I feel nothing has changed. Nothing has changed. It's just a family feeling. The coaching staff have changed (and so have some of the) guys in the locker room. But nothing has changed with these guys who have been recruiting me."

- What's the process of coming in from an established program where you played some and then coming here and finding your role?

"It wasn't easy coming from the Big 10 to the SEC. I feel that the Big 10 is diverse but I feel like in the SEC, it's a lot of alpha males."

- What are you doing to do to find your spot in this defense?

"Staying very focused in the playbook and taking a lot of notes in the meetings."

- What's your impression of Death Row defense?

"All of these guys are hard workers. All these guys know what they're committed to."

- How has it been facing offensive tackles Marcus Bryant, Armand Membou and Jayven Richardson? What have you seen from those guys?

"Armand, Jayven, Marcus Bryant and Mitch Walters, all those guys are stout. man, Those guys are going to be great this year. I feel like when I first got here we ran a lot of stretch (run plays). So, I feel like it was kind of hard to stop the stretch. But it's coming along. Just iron sharpening iron."

- Do you and have you set any goals for yourself, such as being a starter or getting certain accolades?

"Of course, I want to be a starter. I do have specific stats I want to reach and I'm working on that. There's a standard I want to play to and I'm working on it right now."

- From spring through summer, what do you think you've gotten better at?

"Just getting off the ball. Pass rush. Being a better run-stopper for this team."

- How would you describe your style as an edge rusher?

"I'm a very powerful, physical guy. So, I kind of want to take it to that guy."

- What's it been like working with Coach Batoon and Coach Early so far?

"He's been tremendous. It's been great. Coach Batoon is a very interesting guy. He's very funny and has been very good.

"Same with Coach Early. He's a very good guy. He's very focused on what he has going on. He puts a big emphasis on pass rushing here and stopping the run, just dominating your box."

- What's the biggest difference from the Big 10 to the SEC?

"I feel like everything is a little faster."

- What type of coaching style do you prefer? Do you like someone who is going to stay on you or someone a little more patient?

"I'm not looking for coaches on me. I feel like as an adult, at this age, it's more of me being on myself. It's not a specific coach I'm looking for. The responsibility is on me."

- How are you and Johnny Walker different on the EDGE?

"It's the same role I'm just a little heavier.”

- Coach Batoon has mentioned introducing a Joker role where the EDGE will need to be able to rush the passer but be able to defend the pass in the flats. How do you feel about doing that role?

"As of right now, I don't play that Joker role."