Missouri defensive tackle Chris McClellan speaks about why he decided to join Missouri out of the transfer portal, the switch from a three-down front to a four-down front, facing Mizzou's offensive line and more.

- What do you feel is the reason Missouri brought you in?

"I definitely feel like I was brought here to improve on what they did last year as far as coming to compete for championships. They were trying to fill up that gap that was left because I know they had three guys graduate, go on to the next level."

- You visited here and talked to Missouri's coaches quite a bit coming out of high school. How close were you to coming here two or three years ago?

"I was close. It was just like a few deciding factors in the end, but you know, still a great program. Still great for me, but just those few little things."

- How much different is this program now compared to the one two or three years ago?

"It's definitely a big difference because coming out of high school I was just looking for different things, but now, I'm looking forward to new things because I'm going into my junior year of college. So, just seeing the development -- just watching (Eli) Drink(witz) -- literally, everything he told me when I was in high school he's done step by step. I may not have been there but I still see stuff through social media and just knowing people in college football."

- What have you seen from Williams Nwaneri so far and what is his ceiling?

"He's a good young player, and the more he develops and the more he gets his feet under him he will be a great player. I think for Will the sky's the limit. You know, he only can go as far as he works."

- In the spring, defensive tackle coach Al Davis talked about you transitioning from a three-man front to a four-man front. What's the biggest change for you doing that?

"At Florida, we ran primarily a 3-3-5. So, it was a lot of lateral stuff. A lot of read and attack, but here we're more attack, react and we're trying to get upfield and go to blockers. So, that was a big adjustment for me because I played at Florida and was an early enrollee. So, I got those two spring seasons and two regular fall seasons having just gone laterally left and right, and to come here, it's like a culture shock to me. But the more I practice it I've gotten better just getting upfield and things like that."

- What's it been like working with defensive coordinator Corey Batoon?

"Coach Batoon is a great coach and I like everything he's done so far with this defense. It just feels natural coming from him and everything we've done. Everybody meshes well together. It's like the perfect place for each individual player."

- What's your relationship with Kristian Williams and how do you think you guys are similar or complement each other?

"My relationship with Kristian Williams is really good. I think that's actually somebody I try to look up to because he always does everything right. So, you should always emulate that. Our relationship is really good on and off the field. I feel like we complement each other. I feel like our play styles mesh real well together."

- What do you have to be to be successful in the trenches in the SEC?

You got to be physical. That's all it boils down to. Who is going to be the bigger dog? So, physicality is definitely a big thing that we look for. Speed, strength, just things like that."

- Who on the Mizzou offensive line makes you say to yourself, 'I got to make sure I'm locked in because I'm facing this guy in practice every day,'?

"Honestly, our whole offensive line is great players across the board. It doesn't matter who you line up against. I feel like everybody's going to give you some work. I'm more of an interior player. So, I'm always going to see Cam Johnson, Connor (Tollison) and Cayden Green. So those three guys -- I'm always locked in when I go against our offensive line."

- People say there could be as many as eight pros on this offensive line right now. How much does that help everybody on the defensive side going against them every day?

"Iron sharpens iron. So, going against one of the best offensive lines in the country every day helps everybody get better offensively and defensively because they work us and we work them."