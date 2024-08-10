Missouri offensive lineman Jayven Richardson talks about getting first-team reps in camp, going from JUCO to the SEC, playing other positions and more.

- Jayven, we've talked to a lot of guys about the difference in one school to the next. Day-to-day in practice, what's the biggest difference for you versus the level of football you played a year ago?

"It's a lot different. I feel like the SEC is way faster and more uptempo than junior college where I come from and there's a lot more competition."

- How much more of a focus do you have to have on fundamentals and techniques here, compared to JUCO, where you can maybe just win with your size and strength?

"A lot. You definitely have to be a lot more detailed in the scheme, technique and physicality."

- What was the process of getting from Hutchinson to Mizzou like?

"It was a grind. I redshirted my first year in junior college. So, I really couldn't do anything about that, but once I got my opportunity to play the next season I just put out a lot of good film. I had plenty of options. I just chose Mizzou."

- How comfortable are you playing other positions?

"I'll take the challenge. I haven't moved from left tackle in a while but it's something I'll do to put the team first.”

- How much more confidence do you. have in yourself after you were able to come from a JUCO and compete for first-team reps?

"That's what it's all about. That's why I came here. To build a brotherhood and to compete for a spot."

- What's the competition been like in the offensive line room?

“There's a lot of competition. You know, me and Marcus (Bryant).”

- What's your relationship with Marcus?

"I've been getting to know him. He's got more experience than me so he's teaching me things."

- What did your offseason look like trying to get to this moment where you are competing for first team reps in fall camp?

"Just working. Getting into the details and learning the playbook more.”

- How has playing against in SEC defense made you want to refine your technique?

"Yeah, I just want to be more technically sound.”

- Who are some players on defense that you've gone against that have impressed you?

"All of our guys. We go at it. We've got a pretty good defense.