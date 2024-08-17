Missouri tight end Tyler Stephens talks about participating in his final fall camp, the growth of the tight end room, continuity on offense with so much returning production and more.

- Tyler, how is fall camp? How do you feel like you're progressing and the tight end room is progressing?

"It's been a grind. I mean, of course, coming into this new season there are always new trials and tribulations. But man, (I) can tell you, this group, this team, is exciting. We're just, we're ready. After four, five weeks of long, hard camp, we're ready to hit somebody new. We're ready to go."

- Brett (Norfleet) and Jordon (Harris) have been dealing with a little bit of injury, so they've missed some time. So, you've been able to see new guys like Julde James and Whit Hafer produce. What have you seen from the young guys?

"Those guys just want to learn. They just want to play. I mean, they understand how great of a room we have. You know, those two, Brett, Jordon, me, Tucker (Miller) Adam (Molitor), just all the guys in that room together. Collectively, it's great, and I can't wait for those guys to get back on the field. They're attacking rehab every single day."

- Tyler, what do you feel like your focus has been over the offseason? Did you focus on a specific area that you wanted to improve this year?

"Honestly, just running my own race. Focusing on keeping my headset clear, and understanding that comparison is the thief of joy. I focus on myself and do my own thing. I'm happy to be a part of this team. I'm grateful to be a part of this team. I mean, my teammates, Brett, Jordon, the tight end room, outside the tight end room, where else would I want to be?"

- How crazy was it to watch Brett Norfleet's freshman season and how much has he grown?

"A freshman All-American. That kid is crazy. He's crazy. He's going to put on a show every single time he goes out there, and I can't wait to be a part of it. Also, I'm grateful to go battle against him every single day. It gives me a chance to really prove to myself what I can do in this league and what I can do on the field. So, I love every single guy I get to go out there and compete (against)."

- So many pass-catching options in this offense. What does that open up for y'all at tight end? Does it make it easier?

"That's for whatever (Kirby) Moore decides. You know, in the group, we do what we do. We know we're a tribe. We focus on doing our tasks and our tasks alone. If we do that, we do our job, everything will be okay. So when the opportunities do come, best believe that we're going to make those plays."

- What do you think it's going to be like to go against your former school (Buffalo) this season?

"I got so many guys on that team still, oh my gosh. We still talk every day, so it's crazy, man. I was just on the game with them last night, and we talk our crap every single day. So, just going out there on that field when we run out there or even in warm-ups, and I see those guys again, it's going to be such a humble feeling, such a blessing that God has put me in a position to meet all these people and be around all these friends and family and just opportunity. It's amazing. So, I can't wait to go out there, and I can't wait to just play with them and see them, and just have fun."

- How's this fall camp felt a little different with the continuity you guys have coming back offensively, including Kirby Moore?

"It's crazy. We kind of understand what's in front of us, and we understand, the pressure that's put on us, but at the end of the day, we love to perform under pressure. That's something we're focusing on this last week at camp, and something that we're going to have to do throughout the season no matter what. In this league, no matter who you play, whether it's Murray State, Buffalo, Texas A&M, it doesn't matter. College football is college football. You have to go out there and perform under pressure. So, that's kind of what we're focusing on, and that's what we're going to aim to do.