Q&A with Missouri tight end Tyler Stephens
Missouri tight end Tyler Stephens talks about participating in his final fall camp, the growth of the tight end room, continuity on offense with so much returning production and more.
- Tyler, how is fall camp? How do you feel like you're progressing and the tight end room is progressing?
"It's been a grind. I mean, of course, coming into this new season there are always new trials and tribulations. But man, (I) can tell you, this group, this team, is exciting. We're just, we're ready. After four, five weeks of long, hard camp, we're ready to hit somebody new. We're ready to go."
- Brett (Norfleet) and Jordon (Harris) have been dealing with a little bit of injury, so they've missed some time. So, you've been able to see new guys like Julde James and Whit Hafer produce. What have you seen from the young guys?
"Those guys just want to learn. They just want to play. I mean, they understand how great of a room we have. You know, those two, Brett, Jordon, me, Tucker (Miller) Adam (Molitor), just all the guys in that room together. Collectively, it's great, and I can't wait for those guys to get back on the field. They're attacking rehab every single day."
- Tyler, what do you feel like your focus has been over the offseason? Did you focus on a specific area that you wanted to improve this year?
"Honestly, just running my own race. Focusing on keeping my headset clear, and understanding that comparison is the thief of joy. I focus on myself and do my own thing. I'm happy to be a part of this team. I'm grateful to be a part of this team. I mean, my teammates, Brett, Jordon, the tight end room, outside the tight end room, where else would I want to be?"
- How crazy was it to watch Brett Norfleet's freshman season and how much has he grown?
"A freshman All-American. That kid is crazy. He's crazy. He's going to put on a show every single time he goes out there, and I can't wait to be a part of it. Also, I'm grateful to go battle against him every single day. It gives me a chance to really prove to myself what I can do in this league and what I can do on the field. So, I love every single guy I get to go out there and compete (against)."
- So many pass-catching options in this offense. What does that open up for y'all at tight end? Does it make it easier?
"That's for whatever (Kirby) Moore decides. You know, in the group, we do what we do. We know we're a tribe. We focus on doing our tasks and our tasks alone. If we do that, we do our job, everything will be okay. So when the opportunities do come, best believe that we're going to make those plays."
- What do you think it's going to be like to go against your former school (Buffalo) this season?
"I got so many guys on that team still, oh my gosh. We still talk every day, so it's crazy, man. I was just on the game with them last night, and we talk our crap every single day. So, just going out there on that field when we run out there or even in warm-ups, and I see those guys again, it's going to be such a humble feeling, such a blessing that God has put me in a position to meet all these people and be around all these friends and family and just opportunity. It's amazing. So, I can't wait to go out there, and I can't wait to just play with them and see them, and just have fun."
- How's this fall camp felt a little different with the continuity you guys have coming back offensively, including Kirby Moore?
"It's crazy. We kind of understand what's in front of us, and we understand, the pressure that's put on us, but at the end of the day, we love to perform under pressure. That's something we're focusing on this last week at camp, and something that we're going to have to do throughout the season no matter what. In this league, no matter who you play, whether it's Murray State, Buffalo, Texas A&M, it doesn't matter. College football is college football. You have to go out there and perform under pressure. So, that's kind of what we're focusing on, and that's what we're going to aim to do.
- Tyler, any different emotions knowing this is going to be your last run around the block?
"There definitely is. It comes and goes. But for me, I try not really focus on that. I'm pretty sure it's going to hit me here pretty soon. When I line up in this tunnel and I run out there, I'm going to feel it, for sure. But right now, I kind of just want to enjoy the moment. You know, be with my brothers, my teammates, but yeah, I have those moments for sure. You know, it's going be the last of everything, and it's coming around for me right now. You know, last of all camp, last of spring ball, last of this, last of that, lot of last of everything. So, I like to just focus on the here and now, but it's going to come for sure."
- Any defensive standouts that come to mind that you face every day in practice?
"I go against a lot of guys in practice, and just to tell you, the whole defense is doing a really good job. I mean, there's freshmen and every aspect of the game, offense, defense, special teams, and I think that these guys need to understand that they are needed. Like, every single player is needed. It doesn't matter if you're a first year, if you're a fifth year, like, there's going to be an opportunity to play. And I think if we stress that enough, and these guys really understand that, man, it's going to be a scary team.
- Two weeks out, how does the mindset start to shift over the next 14 days, out of camp mode and into season mode?
"Well, when we get to that point, when we switch to Murray State mode, you know, it's really not a flip. You know, when you get into camp, your mindset is, 'Okay the season's here. The seasons now.' So, from day one at camp to day one of Murray State, it's still preparation for the game. But in terms of, I don't mean player mindset, you kind of understand, 'Hey, baby, we're not hitting each other anymore. It's time to go. I want to hit somebody new.' So, guys get fired up. And I just think the juice and the energy just keeps energizing, keeps going up and up and up."
- What makes playing for Kirby Moore fun?
"I mean, just the way he runs his offense. I mean, he knows the game of football like no one I've ever been around in my life. Just being a part of his offense, and just learning every day, going and installing this, this this and that, and learning the offense, learning the defense. It's just fun to be around. It's fun to have so many experienced coaches and well-known guys on this team. I appreciate it."
- You kind of touched on it a little bit, but you're in a tight end room with a bunch of young guys. What is that like for you being in an experienced leadership-like role?
"It's weird because I remember when I was one of those guys, but now I'm kind of like, 'Oh snap. I'm the old guy in the room.' I am the old guy in the room. But it's fun. Those guys are fun to be around. They give me flashbacks of my young times in college, and now just being with them, going in every day, it's like a movie. So, I'm thankful for (tight ends) coach, (Derham) Cato, I'm thankful for Brett, I'm thankful for Jordon, I'm thankful for Adam, I'm thankful for Tucker, thankful for them all, and I'm thankful for Jude. I'm thankful for Whit. I'm thankful for my GAs. Just to play this game, I'm thankful for God putting me in this position again like I'm thankful. I appreciate life."
- How's it been building chemistry with Drew Pyne and getting to know him?
"When Drew came in, we actually made a couple of plays in practice together. Getting to know Drew outside of the game of football too, and understanding where he came from, the injuries he's went through, just who he is -- you know, it's funny to me. Like I said, you meet new guys in this game every single day, and just building new relationships. Of course, it's still fresh. It's still new three weeks into the camp we're with each other every day, but we all have our own things to focus on. But I'm excited just to know these guys outside of the game as well."
- What do you think he (Pyne) brings to the table for this team?
"His experience, his energy, his level of commitment, his level of play. I mean, we all know he's played the game of football before, he's made some big-time plays. So, just having another guy here on that program, it brings so much more to us. So much more depth. So much more experience. (It's) just another way to help the team win and I love it."
