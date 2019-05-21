Missouri quarterback Shawn Robinson has filed a waiver with the NCAA seeking immediate eligibility this season, sources have confirmed with PowerMizzou. The Kansas City Star first reported the news. Robinson, a transfer from TCU with two years of eligibility remaining, would be able to play up to four games and still redshirt this season if the waiver is approved. If not, he would be ineligible this season due to NCAA transfer rules.

According to the Star’s report, Robinson is seeking an appeal due to mistreatment while he was at TCU. The report said TCU is contesting the grounds of the waiver

If the appeal is successful, Robinson would likely become the backup quarterback behind senior Kelly Bryant, who also joined the team this offseason after transferring from Clemson. Redshirt sophomore Taylor Powell and junior Lindsey Scott Jr. are also on the roster, and true freshman Connor Bazelak will join the team in June.

Robinson has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He completed 60.8 percent of his passes and three for 1334 yards and nine touchdowns in seven games last season. He also threw eight interceptions. A shoulder injury cut his season short.