News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-04 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

QB target Mason Garcia planning summer visit

U2varseanza7rekgqiqx
Mason Garcia
Sean Williams • PowerMizzou.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Only days after winning the quarterback MVP award at the Rivals 3-Stripe Camp in Charlotte in April, Carolina Forest (S.C.) signal-caller Mason Garcia picked up his first power five offer from Miss...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}