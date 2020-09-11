PowerMizzou - QB Taylor Powell will transfer from Missouri

PowerMizzou . com confirmed with a team spokesman on Friday morning that junior Taylor Powell will transfer. He was removed from the Tigers' online roster on Thursday.

Eli Drinkwitz said at the start of fall camp that he would not name a starting quarterback before Missouri's Sept. 26 opener against Alabama. But one of the contenders is now off the list.

Powell joined Missouri's roster as a three-star recruit from Fayetteville (Ark.) high school In the 2017 class. He had the most experience of the current quarterbacks in a Missouri uniform. He served as the team's primary backup each of the past two seasons and appeared in 12 games in that span, completing 35 of 76 passes for 431 yards. He threw one touchdown pass and two interceptions.

He replaced an injured an ineffective Kelly Bryant in Mizzou's 29-7 loss to Kentucky last year, going 4-10 for 34 yards. He got the start in Mizzou's 27-0 loss to Georgia the following week, going 10-22 for 84 yards and an interception before giving way to freshman Connor Bazelak. Powell's best performance came in the regular season finale against Arkansas. After Bazelak tore his ACL, Powell went 7-9 for 80 yards and the Tigers won 24-14.

Junior Shawn Robinson, who sat out last season after transferring from TCU, Bazelak and true freshman Brady Cook are the only remaining scholarship quarterbacks on Missouri's roster. Robinson is considered the favorite to start the season.