Quick, post-game thoughts: Iowa

Here's what was on my mind right at the final whistle as Mizzou beat Iowa to win it's 10th game of the season.

1. Man, it's so clear Brady Cook was hurt for more than just the last few games of the season. I expect we'll find out a bit more about that in the press conference or in the next week.

That was by far the best he looked this year running and throwing. I don't think the season looks all that different overall if he's that healthy all year, but the offense certainly would have looked a lot better. Cook neared 300 yards passing to go with 54 rushing yards. It was his best passing game by a good margin and close to his best rushing game.

2. The defense looked pretty rough all game. I really thought without Kaleb Johnson the Hawkeyes would have trouble running the ball - they did not. But the Tigers got the job done when they needed to at the end of the game and that's all that really matters.

3. Marquis Johnson played an incredible game, I'm a lot more confident in his overall ability than I was coming into this game. 7 catches for 122 and a touchdown is a great career high to help lead the win.

4. I had heard some Blake Craig slander the past couple of weeks again. He has definitely had his struggles, but he easily nailed two from 50+ to win this game. He's going to be just fine going forward.





Two straight double-digit win seasons is a great mark. It's just the third time in school history, so go celebrate.