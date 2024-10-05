Quick predictions

One last thing before I start driving up from Houston to College Station, let’s get a couple of predictions down for today's matchup between No. 9 Missouri and No. 25 Texas A&M.
Score: 24-20 Missouri
Neither team has faced a defense as good as the one they’re going to see today so I don’t expect a high-scoring matchup. Plus, Texas A&M’s run game is going to chew some clock so don’t expect quite as many overall possessions for either team.
My main thought after the game: Missouri used the bye week successfully.
I think the main thing is going to be we’ll see a difference in the offense. It won’t be as drastic as the difference from early in the season last year, but I think Eli Drinkwitz and Kirby Moore have been holding something back so far. I think we start to see what that is today.
The main issue for Missouri during the game: This will be the first game the run defense shows problems.
Along the lines of the last prediction, I think the secondary will look a lot better today. But that’s in part because A&M is going to go all-out in the run game in a way we haven’t seen yet from a team Missouri has played this year. I think that powerful running through the game is going to really wear down the defensive front seven and cause some new issues to look out for.
That’s what I’ve got for now. We’ll have a pre-game thread to collect all the lead-up content we put out this week, along with an in-game thread to talk about everything going on in the game.
So, head on over to the Tiger Walk to talk about it all.