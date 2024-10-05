Quick predictions

One last thing before I start driving up from Houston to College Station, let’s get a couple of predictions down for today's matchup between No. 9 Missouri and No. 25 Texas A&M .

Score: 24-20 Missouri

Neither team has faced a defense as good as the one they’re going to see today so I don’t expect a high-scoring matchup. Plus, Texas A&M’s run game is going to chew some clock so don’t expect quite as many overall possessions for either team.





My main thought after the game: Missouri used the bye week successfully.

I think the main thing is going to be we’ll see a difference in the offense. It won’t be as drastic as the difference from early in the season last year, but I think Eli Drinkwitz and Kirby Moore have been holding something back so far. I think we start to see what that is today.





The main issue for Missouri during the game: This will be the first game the run defense shows problems.

Along the lines of the last prediction, I think the secondary will look a lot better today. But that’s in part because A&M is going to go all-out in the run game in a way we haven’t seen yet from a team Missouri has played this year. I think that powerful running through the game is going to really wear down the defensive front seven and cause some new issues to look out for.