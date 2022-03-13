Quirk camp notebook: Two young cornerbacks turning heads

This spring represents a new experience for most of the Missouri defense. Former defensive coordinator Steve Wilks was replaced by Blake Baker after he left for the Carolina Panthers, and more than half of the unit is playing for a different position coach than a season ago. But no position looks as different at the cornerbacks. Wilks and Aaron Fletcher coached the corners a season ago. Both are now gone, with Fletcher replaced by Al Pogue. Plus, five of the top six players from last season in terms of snaps played are not on the field this spring. Akayleb Evans and Allie Green IV are both off to the NFL. Ishmael Burdine and Chris Shearin both transferred. And while Ennis Rakestraw and Kris Abrams-Draine are slated to return next season, neither has been cleared to practice yet due to injury. Rakestraw tore his ACL after playing four games last season, while Abrams-Draine underwent surgery on his shoulder during the offseason. Thus, the Missouri secondary features a plethora of new faces during its first practices under Baker and Pogue. None of the players who are healthy enough to practice has been on a college campus for more than two seasons, and only one (Darius Jackson) has ever started a game. Baker sees both pros and cons with the situation. The good news is that a host of players who lack experience will get some playing time with the first string. The downside is some of the players who the defense will likely rely on next fall might get a bit of a late start in learning what Baker and Pogue want from them. “I think the pro is obviously these guys that haven’t played a lot of ball are now getting more reps than they probably ever bargained for,” Baker said. “The negative is the guys that have played ball maybe learning a different technique from myself or coach Pogue or maybe a different scheme altogether. That’s the negative is those guys aren’t out there, and we’re able to get them in in some walk through settings, but it’s nothing compared to full speed.”

Pogue has tried to turn the situation into a learning experience for all his players, whether they are able to practice or not. Speaking to reporters on Feb. 28, he said he’ll use Rakestraw and Abrams-Draine as extra coaches during practices, which should help the young players develop and help them develop an understanding for the new defense even when they can’t be on the field. “For the younger players, it gives them an opportunity to get live reps,” Pogue said. “For the guys who have played and who have the experience, now it gives them an opportunity to see it from a coach’s standpoint. Because what I’ll do, I’ll have those guys a lot of times stand out with me, and I’ll say, hey, you need to coach this young guy on his technique. Tell me what you think. And I’ll do the exact same thing. So what I’m trying to help develop them is from a mental standpoint, a coach’s standpoint. What do you see? How can you coach your brothers? Because it’s hard for me to see it all at once. But I know that I have two guys and I kind of give them some specific things to work on. That’s been helpful to me and to them, because they see it from a mental standpoint.” So far, Baker has seen positive results from Pogue’s strategy. He called the cornerbacks “one of the most improved positions on our defense” through the first two weeks of spring ball. He specifically praised a pair of players: Jackson and Dreyden Norwood. Norwood transferred to Missouri from Texas A&M in January after appearing in just two games as a true freshman last season. Jackson played in eight games last season and started three, recording 13 tackles and four pass break ups. “Those two have really started to stack some days together and have probably been the most consistent back there, and both have the ability and both have a bright future ahead of them,” Baker said. “Both of them are young players, but when you look at Norwood, who was a high school quarterback, how much better he’s gotten in eight practices, and same with DJ. He’s got tremendous balance and tremendous feet, and you can see that it’s starting to come together for those two.”

Missouri cornerback Darius Jackson started three games as a true freshman in 2021. (D. Medley/USA Today)

A 'Dude with a capital D'

Norwood isn’t the only transfer on the defensive side of the ball who has caught Baker’s eye during the past two weeks. Asked about linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper, who transferred to Missouri from Florida, Baker lit up. “He’s a dude with a capital D,” Baker said of Hopper. “That guy can play. He’s physical, he can run, he’s smart. He is the real deal. He’s the complete package to me.” Hopper started four games for Florida last season. He logged 62 tackles, including eight for loss. His best game came at Missouri, when he racked up 12 stops. Now that he has joined the Tiger roster, Hopper has impressed his teammates, as well. Fellow linebacker Chad Bailey complimented Hopper’s versatility, saying he has the physicality to play in the box and the speed to cover pass-catchers. That makes him an ideal fit for the vacant weakside linebacker position in Missouri’s defense. Bailey said he’s been practicing at middle linebacker, where he started the final eight games of last season. “He fit pretty good,” Bailey said of Hopper. “I’m playing MIKE and we need somebody who can play out of the box and also play in the box, and I think he’s doing a great job at that.”

Tigers look to take pass rush to next level