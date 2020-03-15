RB target gets first glimpse of Missouri
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
North Hardin (Ky.) running back La'Vell Wright picked up an offer from Missouri back in late January and was on campus for the first time last weekend."It was good," Wright said of his trip. "The e...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news