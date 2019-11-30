Reactions to Odom's firing
Saturday morning, PowerMizzou broke the news that Missouri had parted ways with head football coach Barry Odom after four seasons. Odom finished with a 25-25 overall record but lost five of his last six games this season.
In a statement announcing the move, athletics director Jim Sterk thanked Odom for his time at Missouri but said the team's five-game losing streak this season sapped the energy around the program and necessitated the move.
"As a program, we had tremendous momentum coming into the 2019 season with the opening of the new south end zone facility as well as other strategic investments in our football program," Sterk said. "However, we lost a great deal of that energy during the last half of the season. This decision was difficult to make but was necessary."
As the news spread, players both past and present reacted to the news. Most came to the defense of Odom, who spent 18 total seasons at Missouri in roles ranging from graduate assistant to defensive coordinator to head coach. After the Tigers' win over Arkansas on Friday, several players voiced support for their coach, including linebacker Nick Bolton, who said the team called a players-only meeting to discuss the importance of winning the game to Odom's career.
“Nobody in the locker room would want to play for anybody else besides coach Odom, myself included,” Bolton said.
Some former players, however, were not as complimentary of Odom. Here is a running list of reactions to Odom's firing from Tiger legends to committed recruits:
Don’t agree with this at all https://t.co/8phu93KxLk— Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) November 30, 2019
Today @MizzouFootball fired one of the greatest men that I know. I don’t support this at all! Correct me if I’m wrong, but I believe Barry Odom has more wins than any former coach in 4 years at Mizzou. Ncaa ban up held and a True Son becomes the scapegoat. Smh! Good luck BO!— Sean Weatherspoon (@SeanWSpoon56) November 30, 2019
If this isn’t a PR move bc of the Ncaa bowl game ban then I guess @MizzouFootball woke up and said we’re underachieving, and that’s solely on BO! It’s gonna be hard to find a coach that’ll be able to legitimately challenge in the SEC East right away.— Sean Weatherspoon (@SeanWSpoon56) November 30, 2019
That’s too bad. I had hoped he would get another year. Good guy who I still think is a very good coach. @Coach_Odom, thanks for pouring your heart and soul into #Mizzou for your entire adult life. https://t.co/MIeOlKtbYD— T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) November 30, 2019
November 30, 2019
@Coach_Odom Love you and Respect you Coach 🖤💛 #MIZ pic.twitter.com/CAncFCtqgU— D.Acy™ (@DeMarkusAcy2) November 30, 2019
Forever a fan of Coach Barry Odom 🖤. They fucked up that decision. The program that gets him will be lucky— Bidness (@Richaud_Floyd17) November 30, 2019
I’m focused on winning this game today and winning this state championship.... pls give me some space coach’s I’ll get back to you guys later !!— Jalen St John ll (@_JalenSt75) November 30, 2019
SAY IT LOUDER FOR EVERYONE IN THE BACK https://t.co/MlRa1K1vpY— Lucas Vincent (@CoachVincent96) November 30, 2019
@Coach_Odom thank you for everything you’ve done for a program and for myself. Without you, I would have never had the opportunity to play in a Mizzou uniform. You have had a tremendous impact on my life well beyond football.— Cale (@cale_garrett) November 30, 2019
Due to coaching changes I’ll be decommitting from mizzou. I loved coach odom and everything he was about. With that being said my recruitment is re opened !— RobertWooten ¹⁵ (@Robjayy15) November 30, 2019