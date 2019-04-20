Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-20 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Recap: Rivals 3-Stripe Camp Atlanta

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Around 200 prospects competed at the Rivals 3-Stripe Camp in Atlanta on Friday night. Among the large contingent, three appear to be priority targets for Missouri and they had a lot to say about th...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}