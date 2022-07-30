Recapping a busy Friday of visits
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri had several visitors on campus ranging from the this year's recruiting class to the 2025 class. New offers were extended after camp performances and relationships continue to be built with...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news