Missouri has had a flurry of recruits committing over the last week and a half with the 2024 class growing from three to 10 commits. We'll look back at all of the commits to see what type of players the Tigers have entering their program in 2024.

Whit Hafer was the Tigers' first commitment back in February and Missouri is hoping that it can build on his physical tools and have him be a major contributor in the future. At 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, Hafer provides a big target for quarterbacks. He has the athleticism and hands to be a capable pass catcher, and once he gets in the open field he's not an easy person to tackle. On top of his receiving abilities, he's also a willing and physical blocker. A season ago, he recorded 14 receptions for 228 yards and two touchdowns in nine games. He is a Mizzou legacy with his dad Jeff playing for the Tigers' basketball team from 1996-2000.

Washington three-star Ryan Jostes committed a couple of weeks after Hafer and is also a legacy player with his grandfather Randy playing on the defensive line from 1979-83. Jostes is an intriguing prospect because he has been recruited to play offensive tackle, but at Washington, he also plays tight end. Mizzou used six offensive linemen a number of times during the 2022 season. Things can change and maybe Mizzou doesn't do that by the time Jostes gets to Missouri in 2024, but it doesn't hurt to have an offensive lineman with some tight end ability.

Collierville three-star quarterback Aidan Glover's commitment came a little over three weeks after Daniel Kaelin de-committed from the Tigers so he could commit to his home-state school Nebraska. As a dual threat, Glover doesn't mind throwing outside the pocket and is comfortable throwing on the run. His arm is pretty strong and he has decent touch. In addition to throwing on the run, he's good at making defenders miss in the backfield so he can create separation to get a pass off. His elusiveness isn't limited to being behind the line of scrimmage. When he becomes an active runner he can make linebackers and defensive backs miss as well, and he's good at getting down or out of bounds to avoid any hits. Glover completed 65% of his passes for 1,421 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 418 yards and three touchdowns.

Francis Howell three-star athlete Jude James was the first recruit that was at Mizzou's "Gold Rush" official visit weekend in the second to last weekend of June to commit to the Tigers, with James committing on June 30. James was a threat on both sides of the ball last season for the Class 5 state champs. He lined up at tight end and racked up 27 receptions for 584 yards and eight total touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 119 tackles and four interceptions from the safety position. At 6-foot-4, James is a big target and stretches the field as a deep threat who can go up and high-point the ball. Defensively, he is good at stopping the run near the line of scrimmage even if he starts the play lined up 10 or 15 yards away as a free safety. Again, his catch radius and ability to high-point the ball made it hard for opposing offenses to throw around him. Whether he plays tight end or the STAR for the Tigers is to be determined, but both are viable options.

There wasn't much doubt for Sequoyah (Ga.) three-star safety Jackson Hancock on where he would commit to. Before he left the "Gold Rush" weekend, he had already made up his mind he would commit to the Tigers. Announcing his plans just an hour after James. Hancock was a Swiss army knife for his high school team lining up at running back and safety but also having some reps at wide receiver and being the team's kick and punt returner. However, Missouri recruited him as a safety, so he'll be another weapon for defensive coordinator and safeties coach Blake Baker to deploy. Hancock is a fluid athlete and playmaker. No matter where he lined up it seems like he could always make a play on the ball. Last season, he racked up 49 tackles, three pass deflections, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also had 591 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 114 carries, and 18 receptions for 315 yards and two touchdowns.

Three-star Valley (Ala.) athlete Cam Dooley joins the fray after a season that saw him play quarterback, wide receiver and safety for his high school. Mizzou recruited the 6-foot-4 athlete to play safety. So, he will stay parked there in the defensive backfield where he can potentially fill out and play the STAR. Dooley is really athletic and elusive as a ballcarrier, but on defense, he didn't have much of a problem seeking out contact and laying some big hits on his opposition. His athleticism and height mean that he, like James, has a big catch radius leading to more interceptions and deflections when he gets around the ball.

The first commitment of the St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) trio is Justin Bodford, who stands at 6-feet and weighs almost 300 pounds. The three-star defensive tackle got a relatively late offer from Mizzou on June 9 and was also in Columbia for the "Gold Rush" official visit weekend. Bodford has a quick first step off the snap, shoots his gaps well and appears to be pretty agile for a player his size. Darius Robinson, Jayden Jernigan, Realus George and Josh Landry are all in their final years of eligibility. So, it's possible Bodford could eke out a spot in the rotation as a true freshman. Bodford helped lead STA to a perfect season capped off with a Class 3M state title. He recorded 25 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks last season.

The second of the STA players to commit to Mizzou, Nicholas Rodriguez, got his offer the same weekend Bodford got his in mid-June. Rodriguez was with Bodford during the "Gold Rush," and that was after he took officials to Ohio State, West Virginia and Louisville. The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder played a lot of outside linebacker last season and one of the first things people may notice about him is he is a physical and hard-hitting player. He plays with a lot of speed and is a good run defender. He racked up 93 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

The third STA player and only Rivals250 player so far to commit to Missouri is James Madison II. At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Madison is a big target for quarterbacks, especially in the red zone. He's more of a long strider than someone with blazing speed but he is still fast and can get up the field in a hurry. He played a good amount of snaps in the slot and did a lot of damage from there with his ability to beat linebackers or safeties. When he's in open space, his agility is on full display. If he's not outrunning opponents, he makes defenders miss with his ability to cut and juke or in some instances, hurdle over them. Madison is originally from the Kansas City area, so Missouri will get a local kid who has the seasoning that a national powerhouse like STA provides. He had 19 receptions for 407 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games last season.

Mosley (Fla.) three-star cornerback Cameron Keys was the fourth player from Florida to commit during this week-and-a-half span and is the third defensive back in the class. He is a speedy press-man type of corner who keeps most wide receivers in front of him. Keys is good at locating the ball in the air and making a play on it, and he's not only physical in coverage but in tackling as well. According to MaxPreps, Keys had 26 tackles, nine pass deflections, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in nine games last season.

