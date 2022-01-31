Recent Missouri school visits impresses Rivals250 OL Cayden Green
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Lee's Summit North (Mo.) offensive tackle Cayden Green has already entered the stratosphere of national recruit in the 2023 class. Currently ranked the No. 23 prospect in next year's class, Green h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news