Recruiting notebook: Shammond Cooper intrigued by 'hometown hero' pitch
ST. CHARLES — Nearly the entire Missouri football coaching staff flocked to Lindenwood University for a recruiting camp Saturday, all wearing t-shirts emblazoned with a recruiting pitch geared towa...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news