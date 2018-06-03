Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-03 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting notebook: Shammond Cooper intrigued by 'hometown hero' pitch

Mitchell Forde • PowerMizzou.com
@mitchell4d
Staff

ST. CHARLES — Nearly the entire Missouri football coaching staff flocked to Lindenwood University for a recruiting camp Saturday, all wearing t-shirts emblazoned with a recruiting pitch geared towa...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}