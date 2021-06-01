Recruiting Notes from the first day back in action

In-person recruiting is back, and PowerMizzou will be your source for all the latest recruiting visit news and updates during the month of June. Click the image below and enter the promo code VISITS2021 to get premium access to the site free until Aug. 10. Offer valid through June 30.

For the first time since last March, high school prospects could visit college campuses on Tuesday. Missouri jumped right in, hosting two prospects for on-campus evaluations.

We've got information on the players who were on campus today and another 19 players who are expected to be in Columbia on Wednesday. To get all the latest Tiger recruiting news, click here.