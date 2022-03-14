Recruiting Rewind - March 14th
Big visit weekend:
Missouri is in the midst of spring practice and held another big visit weekend that featured top targets like Logan Reichert, Miles McVay, Amir Herring, Joshua Manning, JT Smith, Jeremiah McClellan as well as other prospects of interest the Tigers' coaching staff is continuing to monitor.
CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES FROM THE WEEKEND
PowerMizzou.com will have in-depth stories from Saturday's visits throughout the rest of the week.
Latest offers:
Missouri extended five new offers this past week - three of those were based out of Georgia while Nashville and Chicagoland were also represented.
PowerMizzou.com takes a snapshot of each new Missouri target below.
- Pulliam currently has 28 offers on his resume and has taken visits to Georgia Tech and Mississippi State so far this year. Auburn, Indiana, Minnesota, and Virginia Tech are other notable programs that are in pursuit.
- Grigsby has seen his recruiting stock rise since the new year and currently stands with 26 offers. The three-star prospect has been to Vanderbilt twice already. He's also picked up recent offers from Ole Miss, Miss. State, Indiana, Duke, Colorado, and North Carolina.
- Efobi is a star on both sides of the ball for his South Forsyth (Ga.) team, but it seems Missouri likes the three-star prospect along the offensive line with Marcus Johnson involved in his recruiting process. Efobi visited Duke and NC State in January and is also hearing from Miami (Fla.), Florida State, Penn State, and Nebraska.
- Missouri becomes the 13th offer for the Nashville, Tennessee native who also has other notable offers from West Virginia, Purdue, Mississippi State, Cincinnati, and others. The three-star was recently at West Virginia for a junior day.
- Missouri becomes the third SEC offer for the Chicago native, who also has other notable offers from Purdue, Illinois, Wisconsin, Duke, Minnesota, Iowa State, and Vanderbilt. The most recent visits for Pierce was to Illinois and Purdue back in January.
===========
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage