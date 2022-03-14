Recruiting Rewind - March 14th

Click here and use the code MUSEARCH22 to save 50% off your first full year

Big visit weekend:

Latest offers:

Missouri extended five new offers this past week - three of those were based out of Georgia while Nashville and Chicagoland were also represented. PowerMizzou.com takes a snapshot of each new Missouri target below.

- Pulliam currently has 28 offers on his resume and has taken visits to Georgia Tech and Mississippi State so far this year. Auburn, Indiana, Minnesota, and Virginia Tech are other notable programs that are in pursuit.

- Grigsby has seen his recruiting stock rise since the new year and currently stands with 26 offers. The three-star prospect has been to Vanderbilt twice already. He's also picked up recent offers from Ole Miss, Miss. State, Indiana, Duke, Colorado, and North Carolina.

- Efobi is a star on both sides of the ball for his South Forsyth (Ga.) team, but it seems Missouri likes the three-star prospect along the offensive line with Marcus Johnson involved in his recruiting process. Efobi visited Duke and NC State in January and is also hearing from Miami (Fla.), Florida State, Penn State, and Nebraska.

- Missouri becomes the 13th offer for the Nashville, Tennessee native who also has other notable offers from West Virginia, Purdue, Mississippi State, Cincinnati, and others. The three-star was recently at West Virginia for a junior day.