Recruiting Rumor Mill: June kicks off with a bang

Jake Kreul (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The wildly busy month of June visits has kicked off and Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has all the latest he's hearing in this Recruiting Rumor Mill.

Clemson did everything possible to land the five-star linebacker from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson from treating him like a top priority, to showing him the AtkNup packages they would use for him on defense (that’s his brand). Atkinson felt the message to him was very clear: They want him at Clemson not only because of how he plays but because of the type of person he is, too. Georgia and Ohio State among others are definitely high as well but the Tigers remain right in this.

Alabama, Clemson, Texas and USC are among the other favorites but Brooks was back at Georgia over the weekend – he’s been there more than a dozen times – and it would now be a shocker if he doesn’t end up in Athens. The four-star edge rusher from Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee loved how the players and coaches interacted over the weekend and his comfort level there is just so high.

The four-star Mississippi State receiver commit visited Florida State and now a “tough decision for sure” is coming up in a few weeks. Capehart had a great time in Tallahassee and now the plan is to visit Starkville on June 14 and then reach a final decision with those two leading the way. He’s been committed to the Bulldogs since mid-November.

Prior to this weekend, it looked like a clear Texas-Texas A&M recruiting battle for the four-star edge rusher from Temple, Texas, but now LSU is definitely in that top group after a phenomenal visit to Baton Rouge. Carlton had an “amazing” trip to LSU not only from the hospitality and his interactions with the coaching staff but how they’d develop him along the defensive line. This very much feels like a three-team race and we’ll see if LSU can keep that momentum.

Alabama has been considered the far-and-away front-runner for the No. 1 running back in the class and that might not change but Crowell had an excellent time at Georgia over the weekend and the Bulldogs are moving up. How far Georgia goes is undetermined but the coaching staff made it clear that the Jackson, Ala., standout is a priority. He feels like he fits in that offense and loves the attention to detail. This recruitment has now gotten a lot more interesting.

After being committed to Mississippi State early in his recruitment, Darby flipped to LSU in November and now Alabama is working for another flip from the four-star receiver out of Bossier City (La.) Airline. Darby felt “at home” in Tuscaloosa and he loved his interactions with the players there but it’s still unclear if he’s super serious about a flip as LSU continues to keep his commitment and it would still be a surprise if he flips.

Alabama, Georgia and Oregon have emerged as the three front-runners for the five-star safety from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances and the word is that the Crimson Tide lead in his recruitment. What’s interesting is that Oregon is second on the list and if communication picked up from the Ducks they might be able to move even higher.

The high four-star running back did not make his official visit to Alabama this weekend – and that might be telling unto itself – as the Crimson Tide remain among his five favorites with Colorado, Texas, Texas A&M and LSU. The prevailing thinking for a while now is that Texas leads by a big margin for the Carthage, Texas, standout as Texas A&M and others battle hard.

An argument could be made for SMU, Texas A&M or Oklahoma at the top for Evers but LSU is “extremely high and they know it” following his weekend visit to Baton Rouge. What stood out most to the four-star offensive lineman from Flower Mound, Texas, was how much time and effort LSU spends on education and that was big because he has a GPA higher than 4.0.

Auburn, Syracuse, Georgia, Iowa and Miami are others to watch but Florida remains the team to beat especially after his weekend visit to Gainesville and it could be really tough to beat the Gators. The Cocoa, Fla., four-star DB not only feels like a priority there but the players already on the team told him how much they love being there and getting developed.

Maryland and Penn State have emerged as the two early leaders for the 2027 four-star offensive tackle from Coatesville, Pa., but Tennessee has surged maybe right to the top after his weekend visit to Knoxville. Only time will tell if the Vols can keep the momentum but it was “one of the best visits” Hiller has had and he hit it off with position coach Glen Elarbee.

The four-star cornerback from Jackson (Miss.) Jackson Academy was committed to North Carolina for less than two months but has now reopened his recruitment. The word is that Tulane and Mississippi State have emerged as the new major contenders in his recruitment but Oregon State, Ole Miss, Louisville, Missouri and Tennessee have also been involved.

LSU, Texas, Michigan and Texas A&M are the four standouts for Krempin but the Tigers are now the team to beat after his weekend in Baton Rouge. Krempin loves “everything about this program” and he spent a lot of time with the Bordelon and Weeks Bros. over the weekend. He talked a lot of football with the coaching staff as LSU has surged right to the top of his recruitment.

Oklahoma has held an edge in his recruitment with Florida moving up fast for him but Ohio State really impressed him over the weekend and now it’s just a question of where the Buckeyes see Kreul on their board. After spending time with defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and position coach Larry Johnson, Kreul thinks it would be “very hard to not see yourself getting developed into an NFL edge rusher.” Ole Miss has come on strong and Kreul will be taking a mid-week visit there as well.

After being committed to Ole Miss since November, Legree backed off his pledge to the Rebels over the weekend. Florida has emerged as a main player for the four-star receiver from Niceville, Fla., with Miami, Mississippi State and Wisconsin all involved. One other thing to watch: Legree is talking to Ohio State “every day” and that could be something to follow especially if the Buckeyes keep up that interest.

The 2027 four-star defensive back from Mobile (Ala.) Williamson remains committed to Florida State but the word is that his recruitment is “still open” and that Auburn and Tennessee are the biggest threats to flip him. Scott was in Knoxville over the weekend and the Vols are showing “constant love” as it was made clear to the four-star DB that he’s a “main priority” for that coaching staff.

Penn State and Michigan are still battling hard for the four-star offensive lineman from Leesburg (Va.) Loudoun County but Clemson is the team to beat especially after an excellent visit back there over the weekend. Scruggs loves the culture and “how different they are.” It’s also been made clear he’s the top guy and that means a lot as the Tigers have taken the lead.

After backing off his pledge to Utah last week, the three-star tight end from Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian has two visits scheduled for June and maybe more will be on the way. Simpson will be at Tulane from June 12-14 and then he will head to Purdue on the final visit weekend of June as those two teams have emerged.

The three-star safety from Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward remains committed to Iowa State for now but his weekend visit to Michigan State “turned the tables” for the Spartans. Thomas loved the coaching staff and the players and how they see using him in the program. Plus the combination of football and academics is a huge draw as well.