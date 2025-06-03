The week that was: May 26-June 1

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.
It was another big week for the Missouri Tigers and it’s easy to miss things along the way.
So here’s a recap of the events we didn’t cover, with links to what we did.
Football
I kicked off the week with the second story in my series of the best wins of the Eliah Drinkwitz Era with a win against Florida for No. 9.
Kenny wrote about Keenan Harris bringing versatility to the Tigers, then he added a story about safety target Jacob Eberhart.
I added a story about the Tigers’ shrunken special teams room, then Kenny put up a Wednesday recruiting notebook.
I wrote about the biggest changes for South Carolina’s football team as I look through the Tiger football schedule, then Kenny wrote about Raheem Floyd developing into a Power 4 target.
I added a story about Drinkwitz discussing the safety room, then started a series looking back at historic Border War wins, starting with the first Tiger win in the series.
Kenny added a story about 2026 defensive backs naming Mizzou one of their top schools, then I wrote about Blake Craig using visualization as he prepares for his second season as the Tigers’ kicker.
I finished the week with a look at how Joshua Manning spent his free week helping inspire young football players and a look at the wide receiver depth chart.
A lot was still to come Sunday night as Kenny wrote about Evan Goodwin raving about on-field possibilities, then he added a story about Evan Jacobson seeing the Tigers' family values on his visit, and finally adding a story about Mizzou sitting in prime position for cornerback Nick Hankins Jr.
Men's Basketball
I continued my look at the best wins of the Dennis Gates Era with No. 9, his first win against a top-15 team.
Kenny added a story about Miles Simspon staying grounded and another about Jimmy McKinney focusing on his playmaking ability.
At the final minute of the weekend, Mizzou hired its first general manager.
Track & Field
The Tigers took to the first round of the NCAA Outdoor Championships in College Station, Texas, mostly taking part in the throws from Wednesday-through-Saturday.
- On Wednesday, Callan Saldutto clinched a trip to the men’s javelin final in Eugene, Oregon by taking ninth place with a throw of 226-feet, 11-inches.
Saldutto will try to become the first Tiger to win a javelin national championship in school history.
Sam Innes took on the hammer throw on Wednesday, placing 13th with a throw of 213-9, then Drew Rogers took 28th in the men’s 10,000-meter run with a time of 29:15.18.
Steven Marks took 33rd in the men’s 100-meter dash with a time of 10.54, and Lasse Funck placed 33rd in the men’s 800-meter run at 1:49.40.
- On Thursday, Valentina Barrios reached the national final in the women’s javelin by placing fifth with a throw of 186-0.
The Tigers had four competitors in the women’s javelin, with Kaesha Georga placing 18th at 156-1, Val Galligan taking 29th at 150-2 and Morgan Cannon placing 45th at 119-0.
Alica Burnett moved on from the women’s 100-meter dash preliminaries by taking ninth with a personal record of 11.13 seconds.
Monica Wanjiku placed 18th in the women’s 10,000-meter run with a time of 34:49.42, while Regan Kimrey took 30th in the women’s hammer throw with a toss of 187-6 and Petra Gombas took 38th in the hammer throw at 180-6.
Burnett added a 34th-place finish in the women’s 200-meter dash with a time of 23.63 seconds.
- On Friday, Skylar Coffey joined the group of Tigers heading to Oregon when he placed ninth in the men’s discus with a throw of 193-4, which is a personal record. Tarique George took 13th in the men’s discus with a personal record of 190-2, while Sterling Scott took 14th in the men’s triple jump at 51-11.75.
- On Saturday, the Tigers added three competitors to the group going to Oregon for the championships, led by Claudina Diaz who placed fifth in the women’s high jump by clearing 6-0.5. Kristi Perez-Snyman also cleared 6-0.5 in the high jump for seventh to get to Oregon.
Burnett returned for the women’s 100-meter dash final and took eighth with a personal record of 11.10 seconds.
Ames Burton placed 30th in the women’s discus with a toss of 170-8, while Wanjiku placed 35th in the women’s 5,000-meter run with a time of 16:28.21 and Rahel Broemmel was close behind in 41st at 16:44.49.
Barrios, Burnett, Coffey, Diaz, Perez-Snyman and Saldutto will go to Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon for the national championship meet which will be from June 11-through-14.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription.
Talk about this story in the story thread and discuss so much more in The Tiger Walk.
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines.