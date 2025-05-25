Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest buzz from the Northeast

In-state three-star Ronelle Johnson scheduled his final official visit of the summer with Missouri.
Answers to questions about the baseball team, football position competitions and NIL and revenue sharing.
Class of 2027 three-star quarterback Champ Smith visited Missouri for the first time in early April.
The Missouri Tigers have used many of their open roster spots to bring in high-scoring, fast-moving guards.
"Come be the hometown hero." Missouri's Eliah Drinkwitz had an easy pitch to get Kevin Coleman to join the Tigers.
In-state three-star Ronelle Johnson scheduled his final official visit of the summer with Missouri.
Answers to questions about the baseball team, football position competitions and NIL and revenue sharing.
Class of 2027 three-star quarterback Champ Smith visited Missouri for the first time in early April.