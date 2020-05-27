PowerMizzou - Recruiting Snapshot: Missouri Tigers

Recruiting Snapshot: Missouri Tigers
While most of college football has been put on hold, recruiting marches on. The class of 2021 has seen a wave of commitments since the start of April, and the team rankings have adjusted to reflect growing classes. We are taking a snapshot of classes in the Rivals Team Rankings, and continue today with a look at the Missouri Tigers.
MISSOURI
Current rank: No. 42
Number of commits: 9
Top commits: Four-star DE Travion Ford (No. 229), three-star RB Taj Butts, three-star QB Tyler Macon
Top targets: Four-star CB Daylan Carnell, four-star WR Dominic Lovett, three-star OL Bryson Estes
LOCAL REACTION
“Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz has put an emphasis on in-state recruiting since he stepped foot on campus in December, and that's reflective so far in the 2021 recruiting class. Currently, six of the Tigers' nine commitments hail from within the Show Me State borders or the greater St. Louis area, and they would like that trend to continue with wideouts Keontez Lewis and Dominic Lovett as well as safety Tyler Hibbler. The Tigers already have a couple of commitments along the defensive line and secondary, but are looking to add a few more playmakers at each position moving forward.” – Sean Williams, PowerMizzou.com
NATIONAL REACTION
"Missouri has to rebuild its home-state recruiting network after it was under-, or ineffectively, utilized during the previous coaching regime. It is a worthwhile endeavor for Drinkwitz and his staff, though expecting to immediately land all the top prospects in-state is unreasonable. If I were mapping out a reasonable set of expectations for Drinkwitz’s first, full class in Columbia, it would look a lot like the class Missouri is building right now – several solid additions from your backyard with a big fish or two sprinkled in. This game plan is setting the table for future recruiting success, success which has eluded Missouri over the previous decade, during which they failed to sign a top-25 class.” – Josh Helmholdt, Midwest recruiting analyst