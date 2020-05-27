PowerMizzou - Recruiting Snapshot: Missouri Tigers

While most of college football has been put on hold, recruiting marches on. The class of 2021 has seen a wave of commitments since the start of April, and the team rankings have adjusted to reflect growing classes. We are taking a snapshot of classes in the Rivals Team Rankings, and continue today with a look at the Missouri Tigers.

MISSOURI

LOCAL REACTION

“Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz has put an emphasis on in-state recruiting since he stepped foot on campus in December, and that's reflective so far in the 2021 recruiting class. Currently, six of the Tigers' nine commitments hail from within the Show Me State borders or the greater St. Louis area, and they would like that trend to continue with wideouts Keontez Lewis and Dominic Lovett as well as safety Tyler Hibbler. The Tigers already have a couple of commitments along the defensive line and secondary, but are looking to add a few more playmakers at each position moving forward.” – Sean Williams, PowerMizzou.com

NATIONAL REACTION