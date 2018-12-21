Recruiting: The focus towards February
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Tigers signed 19 of their 21 commitments on Wednesday and have essentially locked in the majority of their recruiting class. When you factor in Shemar Pearl and Arvell Ferguson, who are opting ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member's-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news