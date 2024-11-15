Regional recruits discuss unofficial visits to Mizzou for Oklahoma game

Amarion Jackson (left) stands with Isaac Jensen (right) at the Stephens Indoor Facility in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Amarion Jackson)

Missouri hosted unoffered regional recruits Saturday against Oklahoma. Eight of those players recapped their unofficial visits to Memorial Stadium and provided updates on upcoming trips.

Three-star athlete Amarion Jackson made his second trip to Missouri on Saturday. He didn't talk with any coaches while on his unofficial visit, but he was joined by his Omaha (Nebr.) Millard South teammate Isaac Jensen, who is also navigating a busy recruitment. "I haven't had much communication with the Mizzou coaches," Jackson said. "But I know they like my playmaking ability on both sides of the ball." The Tigers impressed Jackson with their ability to get the ball to playmakers in space along with the atmosphere and support from fans at Memorial Stadium. Jackson -- the No. 1 Nebraska recruit in the Class of 2026 -- will take an unofficial visit to Northwestern on Nov. 30.

Class of 2026 outside linebacker Mason Marden spent his visit, catching up with co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach D.J. Smith and fellow St. Louis recruit and friend Jason King, who committed to Missouri in April. "He spoke highly on the program in general and told me the things he liked about Mizzou and why he chose to commit," Marden said. Marden loved the "next-gen" facilities at Missouri and what the defensive accomplished against the Sooners.

"(Triston Newson) really displayed what their linebackers are about," Marden said. Marden hopes to return to Columbia in the coming months.

Jawell Rodgers spoke with assistant director of defensive player personnel Christian Heinz about his junior season at Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School and how Missouri performed through the first eight games. A 6-foot, 175-pound athlete, Rodgers sees his future either at slot receiver or in the secondary. Watching the Tigers on Saturday, he came away impressed by the offense's persistence and the defense's ability to cause turnovers. "Missouri has become an interest for me because they show a lot of interest," said Rodgers, who also visited in September. "I love the environment, it's not too far from home and I love watching players like Luther Burden (III) play. So, when I got the opportunity to come for the second game, I was very excited."

Blake Surratt caught up with his former Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth teammate Jaren Sensabaugh, who is a freshman defensive back for the Tigers. Surratt also loved a conversation he had with Heinz, admiring the hospitality of the program. "(I) have heard nothing but good things about the program and just how amazing the coaching staff, campus and atmosphere are," Surratt said. "It just goes to shows why this is such a well-respected program, because they have the facilities to put the work in and get the results."

Heinz got Knight Wilson on campus in June, talking to the 2026 recruit multiple times a week ever since. In Wilson's return to Missouri on Saturday, defensive coordinator Corey Batoon and safeties coach Jacob Yoro learned more about the safety beyond football. "The atmosphere really stood out to me," Wilson said. "The fans were loud through the whole game and seeing how discipline the players were in such a wild game that went back and forth." Touring the facilities, Wilson was blown away by the recovery tools that he hadn't seen at any other school. Following visits to Miami (OH), Missouri and Western Kentucky, Wilson has three visits left on his schedule: Memphis on Nov. 16, Middle Tennessee State on Nov. 23 and Michigan State on Nov. 30.

Assistant head coach Al Pogue and defensive graduate assistant Devin Coleman spoke with Class of 2027 safety Hudson Faqua about his junior campaign at Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale. "The facilities had everything you needed to become the best athlete you can be, whether that be from lifting, recovery or nutrition," Fuqua said. Fuqua -- a 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back -- is planning to visit Arkansas this month while talking to other programs about potential visits. He also expects to be back at Missouri in the spring.

Class of 2027 tight end Jack Brown is a rising recruit in Missouri with two Power Four offers. During his third visit to Missouri this year, the St. Peters (Mo.) Francis Howell Central pass-catcher talked with Pogue, safeties coach Derham Cato and special teams coordinator Erik Link. "We mainly talked about how my season went," Brown said. "Facilities are top notch -- some of the best I've seen." Brown will take an unofficial visit to Nebraska on Nov. 23.