Report card: Offense vs. Arkansas

We’ve reached the final report cards of the regular season. So let’s look back at the offensive performance from Saturday and then we’ll start looking ahead to …. basketball I guess. Big matchup tonight.

First we’ll look back at how Missouri’s offense handled both Arkansas’ defense and the snow.

(Photo by Denny Medley - USA TODAY Sports)

QUARTERBACK

Brady Cook gets a B from me for his Senior Day performance. Passing wasn’t great. The cold and snow clearly caused some issues. The coaches and players can all say the snow didn’t change the game plan, but the Tigers threw the ball only 20 times compared to 47 rushing attempts and Cook only attempted two passes more than 20 yards downfield. Cook matched his season-low in attempts for a game he played all the way through and had a season low in completions at 10 again in games he played the whole way. Alabama he completed seven. The passing game did enough to win the game, that’s fine. But you’re looking at about a 90-yard game through the air if Arkansas had a safety playing back on Theo Wease’s catch-and-run on the hitch he broke for 70 yards. It just wasn’t a great passing day, that’s OK, snow is tough if you aren’t used to playing in it. I was going to grade Brady a C+, but then I remembered he had the walk-off 30-yard touchdown plus a couple of his signature fake-pitch QB runs that got first downs. His legs were fully effective and he got the job done. So raised to a B.

RUNNING BACKS

The group gets a B+, mostly because Marcus Carroll individually gets an A. What a day for Carroll. Coach Eli Drinkwitz was asked about what made his performance and said something to the effect of “Today was a day you really had to want to tackle somebody” and then got off on a tangent. But the point was, Carroll’s running style played in perfectly to a snow game in the cold. He’s tough to bring down as proven by his 47 yards after contact out of his 90 total yards. Two more touchdowns brought him to 12 on the season and five the final two games of the regular season. Quietly a fantastic year. Jamal Roberts had four carries for 15 yards, with nine after contact, while Nate Noel had 10 carries for 25 yards with 23 after contact. Noel is kind of the reverse of Carroll in this situation, his style is based so much on planting his foot and cutting at exactly the right time that a slick field makes him pretty ineffective in his biggest strength. It just wasn’t going to be a great Noel day, but it was perfect for a big Carroll performance.

PASS CATCHERS

I’m going to say B- for this group. They just didn’t have a ton of opportunity, but they did the job mostly. Only one drop, the Luther Burden one right after he got called for a personal foul, but otherwise, the pass catchers did a good job holding on in the cold. Wease obviously had that big catch we talked about already, leading to 84 yards after the catch on a 100-yard day, his second of the year and third of his time at Mizzou, while Brett Norfleet caught 3-of-4 targets for 50 yards and looked all three times like he was getting ready to hurdle somebody, but never did. Burden’s one catch was a key third-down conversion. It wasn’t a great game as receivers, but there wasn’t really the chance for it to be. The group did good with the opportunities presented.

OFFENSIVE LINE

A- for everyone, great game for the line. All five starters graded out with pass blocking grades above 78.9 by PFF and there was only one hurry allowed by the starting group. The running backs had to do a lot of work after contact, but the group protected Cook perfectly and got enough of a push for Carroll to have a great game. Overall, the Tigers did a pretty great job in the trenches. So they get an A- just because of how many yards had to come after contact for the running backs.

OVERALL