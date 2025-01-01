Report card: Offense vs. Iowa
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
For years now, Brady Cook has been the ultimate finisher for the Missouri Tigers. Monday, he finished the final race.
The Missouri Tigers finished non-conference play with their 11th win.
Here is the full Mizzou postgame press conference from after the Music City Bowl win.
The Tigers finished the season with their 10th win as they reached double-digits for the second consecutive year.
Here are my thoughts right as Mizzou kneeled out its 10th win of the season to beat Iowa.
For years now, Brady Cook has been the ultimate finisher for the Missouri Tigers. Monday, he finished the final race.
The Missouri Tigers finished non-conference play with their 11th win.
Here is the full Mizzou postgame press conference from after the Music City Bowl win.